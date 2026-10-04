US Marine arrested over alleged murder of Japanese woman; embassy vows cooperation

The United States has vowed cooperation with Japan after a US Marine was arrested in a murder and robbery case in Okinawa. The US embassy in Tokyo has also taken note of the case and vowed cooperation with Japanese authorities. (Unsplash/Representational)

As per local police, the 20-year-old Marine stationed at Futenma Air Station, has been accused of killing a 39-year-old woman at a hotel in Naha and then stealing her wallet and belongings.

Citing sources close to the investigation, public broadcaster NHK and other Japanese media outlets have reported that CCTV footage from near the scene showed a foreign man entering a room with a woman and later leaving with her belongings.

NHK added that police then found the 20-year-old man and asked him to accompany them voluntarily to a local police station, where he was arrested. Local reports add that the man has denied the charges.

Japan lodges 'strong protest' In view of the incident, Japan delivered a strong protest to the US. Based on a statement issued by the Japanese foreign ministry, Deputy Foreign Minister Takehiro Funakoshi delivered the protest to US Ambassador to Japan George Glass.

The minister “delivered a strong protest, stating that he found this incident extremely regrettable, and strongly urged full cooperation with the investigation, as well as strict discipline among U.S. military personnel and measures to prevent a recurrence,” the ministry said in a statement to media.

US takes note of incident, vows cooperation US Ambassador George Glass posted on social media that he had spoken with Japan's foreign ministry and Okinawa's governor to offer "our sincere condolences and pledging full cooperation as the investigation continues".

The US embassy in Tokyo has also taken note of the case and vowed cooperation with Japanese authorities.

“As an investigation is underway to determine the facts of the case, the United States is communicating and cooperating with the Government of Japan and local authorities,” the embassy said in a statement on X.