Aaron Rodgers makes rare ‘mystery wife’ Brittani admission as fatherhood becomes part of his post-NFL plans
Aaron Rodgers says fatherhood is part of his plans after football, while family ties have also taken a new turn.
Aaron Rodgers is looking beyond his final NFL season, and fatherhood is now part of that plan. The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback said he hopes to have a pregnant wife by this time next year as he prepares for life after football. Rodgers, 42, is entering his 22nd NFL season and has said it will be his last. For Rodgers, the next stage is about building a quieter family life away from the public spotlight after football.
Aaron Rodgers and Brittani plan to start a family
Rodgers shared his baby plans during an interview with Adam Schein on SiriusXM’s Mad Dog Sports Radio. He said, “I’m hoping that I have a pregnant wife by next [year] this time.”
He later explained what he wants after the 2026 NFL season. “I’m hopefully going to be supporting my pregnant wife because we’re going to start a family and I am not going to be making a lot of appearances or statements,” Rodgers said.
He added, “And I’m looking forward to a life of quiet after 22 years in the pros and three in college and getting my body healed up and working on a family. That’s what I’m looking forward to.”
Brittani has kept a private life, and Rodgers has shared few details about her. He first mentioned dating a woman named Brittani in December 2024. In June 2025, he confirmed that he had married a couple of months earlier.
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Aaron Rodgers family reunion changed his outlook
Rodgers’ thoughts about becoming a father also connect to his recent family reunion. After years of distance, he spent time with his parents, Ed and Darla Rodgers, and his brother Luke Rodgers in Nashville.
In July, Rodgers shared photos from the visit on Instagram with the caption, “Another bonding week. #fam.” His brother Jordan Rodgers was not shown in those pictures. NBC Sports reported that the reunion followed more than a decade of distance between Rodgers and his family.
In August, CBS Sports reported that he gave Brittani “a lot of credit” for helping him become open to rebuilding those family relationships.
Rodgers said, “Having those conversations with my wife – that allowed me to open up to the possibility of coming together.”
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Aaron Rodgers enters final Steelers season
The family changes come as Rodgers prepares for his final NFL season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He is set to work again with former Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy.
Rodgers has made it clear that he wants his life after football to be quieter. Starting a family is a major part of what he hopes comes next.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSehjal Gupta
Sehjal Gupta is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times and is part of the US Desk. She covers a wide range of stories from the United States, including politics, sports, entertainment, breaking news, and major global developments. She enjoys working across different beats because every story brings a fresh perspective and an opportunity to explore something different. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sehjal was part of The Times of India, where she headed the International Sports and US Streamers team. She reported on international sports, athlete stories, streamer news, and major developments from around the world. The role gave her the opportunity to work on a diverse range of stories while leading coverage across two evolving news categories. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and believes the experience taught her the importance of staying organised, managing priorities, and adapting to new challenges. Over the years, she has reported on a variety of topics and enjoys taking on stories that keep her curious and encourage her to look beyond the obvious. Expertise: International news, International/US sports, and streamer coverage. Interests: Global affairs, geopolitics, politics, and entertainment. Outside work, Sehjal loves travelling, watching movies, and exploring new places to eat. She enjoys discovering new cultures and believes that some of the best stories and experiences come from stepping outside her comfort zone and exploring unfamiliar places.Read More