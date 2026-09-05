What happened to Clay Matthews? Alleged photos sparks ‘plastic surgery’ claims; ‘are they real?’

On Friday, the entertainment and paparazzi news website TMZ published photos of former Los Angeles Rams linebacker - and the internet erupted. Former NFL star, Clay Matthews. (Clay Matthews/ Instagram)

The 40-year-old former footballer's face appeared to have significantly changed. So much so that he is almost unrecognizable from before. The report purportedly photographed the former linebacker while he was getting groceries, potentially in Los Angeles. Notably, the photos were only shared on TMZ's social media handles. A proper news story has not been done yet.

Many wondered if the former linebacker got a plastic surgery. Such was the difference between how Clay Matthews used to look that even X, formerly Twitter, added a community note under TMZ's social media post claiming that the photos are AI-made.

But what many missed was a hashtag reading “#ad” alongside the caption. It is likely that the photos are indeed AI-generated as Clay Matthews appeared recently on a podcast where he looked normal, very much like he used to look before. It is unlikely that such a transformation took place within a few hours.

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"The post uses AI-generated images falsely depicting Clay Matthews after cosmetic work. No credible sources report any such change," the community note claims.

It is, however, unclear what exactly the ad was for. Nothing has been shared so far on the social media handles of Clay Matthews.