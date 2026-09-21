Did Presley Gerber have a girlfriend? Know about his relationship with Lexi Wood and their breakup, ‘Guys I did it’

Allie Jenkins, serving as a spokesperson for Crawford and her spouse Rande Gerber, told CBS, “The family is asking for privacy during this very difficult and painful time.”

Gerber, who worked as a model, died at a rehabilitation facility on Sunday, as documented in records submitted by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner. The specific cause of death was not disclosed.

Presley Gerber, the son of renowned supermodel Cindy Crawford , has passed away at the age of 27.

How did Presley Gerber express his feelings for Lexi Wood on social media?

How did Presley Gerber express his feelings for Lexi Wood on social media?

Why did Presley Gerber and Lexi Wood break up?

Why did Presley Gerber and Lexi Wood break up?

What was the relationship between Presley Gerber and Lexi Wood?

What was the relationship between Presley Gerber and Lexi Wood?

Presley Gerber, who mostly remained silent about personal life, engaged in a brief romantic relationship with Lexi Wood starting in 2022.

Despite the limited duration of their relationship, Presley and Lexi were seen together at multiple public events, including occasions attended by his prominent parents.

Also Read: Presley Gerber last public appearance: Cindy Crawford's son celebrated sister's collaboration with brand months ago

Before her meeting with with Presley, Lexi had gained prominence primarily through her work as a Playboy model and her romantic involvement with Brooklyn Beckham during 2018.

“Guys I did it,” he captioned the post, which featured both of them.

His caption alluded to a video segment depicting the couple in an embrace, accompanied by audio narration stating, “Guys I did it! I found the person that makes me the happiest I have ever been.”

“if you didn’t already know, I’m in love,” Lexi stated in an Instagram post. Presley left a remark on her post, “My angel. I love you.”

Presley Gerber and Lexi's breakup Several days following their public declaration of their relationship on Instagram, Presley and Lexi made a joint appearance alongside his parents, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, at a red carpet event.

As of December 14, 2022, reports suggested that the couple had ended their relationship.

Following the dissolution of their relationship, Presley's post about his relationship with Lexi was removed from the platform, while she edited her post to exclude him.

“They realized very quickly it wasn’t going to be a long-term relationship,” a source told E! News. Another source asserts that Lexi was the one who initiated the separation.