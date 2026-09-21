Itanagar, As many as 267 mithuns have died in Arunachal Pradesh's Dibang Valley district in the last two months, while 1,402 animals have been affected by Foot-and-Mouth Disease , officials said on Monday. 267 Mithuns die of FMD in Arunachal's Dibang Valley

The disease has so far been reported in 21 villages of the district, with veterinary authorities intensifying treatment, surveillance and preventive measures to contain the outbreak, they said.

According to district Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Officer Dr Dammo Riba, the disease was first reported in the district during the last week of July.

Following reports of mithun mortality, veterinary teams were deployed with medicines and sample-collection kits, while a subject-expert team from the Centre visited the affected areas.

Laboratory tests conducted by the National Institute of Foot and Mouth Disease , Odisha, subsequently confirmed that the outbreak was caused by FMD serotype 'O'.

Of the 1,402 mithuns reported affected, 1,225 have been treated, while 267 have died, the departmental status report of September 20, said.

At present, a four-member rapid response team , along with local veterinary personnel, is carrying out treatment, surveillance and awareness activities in the affected areas.

Dr Riba appreciated the state government and the Directorate of Animal Husbandry, Veterinary & Dairy Development for providing additional manpower and adequate medicines to strengthen the district's response to the outbreak.

He said the department maintains detailed livestock records, including household-, individual- and village-wise data on mithuns and cattle.

Dr Riba urged people and agencies to verify livestock population and mortality figures with official departmental records to prevent the spread of inaccurate or misleading information.

FMD is a highly contagious viral disease affecting cloven-hoofed animals, including mithuns and cattle.

Vaccination is an important preventive measure, and the department conducts free routine vaccination drives twice a year at farmers' doorsteps, Dr Riba said and appealed to livestock owners to extend full cooperation during the vaccination campaigns.

The department is continuing to monitor the situation closely and has undertaken necessary measures to contain the disease and protect the livestock population of the district, he added.

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