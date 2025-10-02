Brian Snitker to step down as Atlanta Braves manager after 10 seasons, will transition into new role in 2026

Brian Snitker is reportedly quitting his role as the manager for the Atlanta Braves in 2026. After a successful 10-season stint with the team, Snitker is now stepping down and will not return as manager post-2025 season. An ESPN report suggests that Snitker informed the team of his decision on Tuesday. Brian Snitker will step down as the Atlanta Braves manager after 2025, will take on advisory role with team.(AP)

While he will continue to advise the team when needed, there will be no formal role for him starting from the 2026 season. The Atlanta Braves will now have a new manager, reports Newsweek.

Brian Snitker’s legacy with Atlanta Braves

The beloved manager has been associated with the team since 1977, when he was just a player. At the time, he was only 21 years old and fresh out of the University of New Orleans, as per the Savannah Morning News.

He joined as the manager for the Braves in 2016. He first became an interim manager after Fredi Gonzalez was fired, USA Today reported. Overall, he has spent 49 seasons with the Atlanta Braves.

Snitker has led the team to the 2021 World Series title. His decision came after the Braves missed the postseason for the first time since 2017. He has also worked as the coach for the team in the past.

Though 2025 has been a particularly disappointing season for the Braves, they have repeatedly performed well under Snitker’s leadership in the last nine years. The team grabbed six consecutive National League East titles from 2018 to 2023.

Brian Snitker on his retirement

Previously, there has been speculation regarding the future of Brian Snitker’s role as the manager after his contract expired in 2024. In a statement to reporters on September 28, the legend reflected on his decision. He mentioned that this has been on his mind for a while, especially the uncertainty regarding the future. “I have talked to a lot of people who have been through it who got some good advice,” he said as quoted by ESPN.

Brian Snitker’s future with Atlanta Braves

The Braves announced on Wednesday that Snitker will now move into an advisory role in 2026. In his statement on September 8, Atlanta general manager Alex Anthopoulos stated that Snitker would be a “Brave for life.”

