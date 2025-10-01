Caitlin Clark's future after Indiana Fever's elimination from WNBA playoffs: What's next for star guard?

The Indiana Fever’s season came to an end with a 107-98 overtime loss to the Las Vegas Aces in Game 5 of the WNBA semi-finals. Fever’s loss on Tuesday also marked the end of guard Caitlin Clark's second year in the league. Clark will now head into the third year of her rookie-scale contract next season. What does Indiana Fever's elimination from WNBA playoffs mean for Caitlin Clark?(Getty Images via AFP)

According to USA Today, she is projected to make $85,873 during the 2026 WNBA season, per the league's collective bargaining agreement, an increase from her estimated $78,066 base salary for this season.

Stats and numbers

Clark had kicked off her sophomore campaign with a 20-point, 10-assist, and 10-rebound triple-double against the Chicago Sky in the season opener in May. But injury issues dampened the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year’s strong start. Due to a series of injuries, she was sidelined for 31 games this season, making it the longest stretch of missed games in her career.

Caitlin Clark's injury issues

According to AP, Clark was injured late in a July 15 fixture against the Connecticut Sun and later sustained a bone bruise. It was reported last month that Clark would miss the remainder of the season because of a right groin injury.

“I had hoped to share a better update, but I will not be returning to play this season. I spent hours in the gym every day with the singular goal of getting back out there, disappointed isn’t a big enough word to describe how I am feeling. I want to thank everyone who had my back through all the uncertainty,” Clark had said in a statement, as reported by AP.

“This has been incredibly frustrating, but even in the bad, there is good. The way the fans continued to show up for me, and for the Fever, brought me so much joy and important perspective. I am so proud of how this team has only gotten stronger through adversity this year. Now it’s time to close out the season and claim our spot in the playoffs.”

Clark was limited to 13 games, averaging 16.5 points, 8.8 assists, and 5.0 rebounds, as per USA Today. The outlet further claimed that despite five season-ending injuries, Clark guided the Fever to the 2025 Commissioner's Cup title and a berth in the playoffs for the second consecutive year.

FAQs

What happened to the Indiana Fever?

The Indiana Fever have been eliminated from the 2025 WNBA playoffs by the Las Vegas Aces.

Who won Game 5 between the Indiana Fever and the Las Vegas Aces?

The Indiana Fever conceded a 107-98 overtime loss to the Las Vegas Aces in Game 5 of the WNBA semi-finals.