What happened to Kelsey Mitchell? Fever star suffers potential season-ending injury as Caitlin Clark rushes to her side

Indiana Fever star guard Kelsey Mitchell exited in the third quarter of Game 5 of the team's semifinal matchup against the Las Vegas Aces on Tuesday after she suffered a potentially serious injury. Kelsey Mitchell #0 of the Indiana Fever suffered a serious injury.(Getty Images via AFP)

Mitchell suffered the injury with 5:05 remaining in the third quarter. She was seen clutching her left knee in clear pain. Shortly after, following an offensive foul called on teammate Aliyah Boston, Mitchell signaled to the referee for medical attention.

Team trainers immediately rushed to her side and spent several minutes evaluating the injury. Although a stretcher was brought out, Mitchell declined to use it. She was helped off the court by team staff and walked slowly to the locker room, surrounded by teammates, including Caitlin Clark.

Injury-riddled Fever face another blow

The Fever are already without Caitlin Clark (groin), Aari McDonald (foot), Sydney Colson (ACL) and Sophie Cunningham (MCL) due to season-ending injuries.

"We've been in this position before, right? We've been in this position. We have to play for our teammates. We have to fight for our teammates. Tooth and nail," coach Stephanie White told her players during a fourth-quarter timeout. "Ain't nobody in a better position to do this than us, but we have to stay locked in in everything we do. We have to feel it, but when we step onto the floor, we have to honor it in everything we do."

Kelsey Mitchell has been the Fever's standout performer this postseason, averaging 23.3 points per game and emerging as the team's offensive engine in the absence of several key players. Before exiting the game, she had scored 15 points and was a perfect 3-for-3 from beyond the arc.

Mitchell averaged 20.2 points during the regular season and was a finalist for the 2025 WNBA MVP award.