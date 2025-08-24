Sophie Cunningham slams Skip Bayless’ Caitlin Clark 'faking injury' allegations: ‘Shut up’

Indiana Fever is having an uphill climb, now that their star guard, Caitlin Clark, has missed 22 of the team’s 35 games this regular season due to back-to-back injuries. The injury-addled patch has driven concern as well as sharp criticism from many corners, with Port's columnist and commentator, Skip Bayless lashing out at Clark. Sophie Cunningham, herself, has been ruled out of this season due to an injury to her right knee during the August 17 game against Connecticut Sun.(Getty Images via AFP)

Skip Bayless questions the Fever’s motives

In a recent post on social media, Bayless seemed to suggest that Clark’s repeated absence from the games was part of a calculated Fever strategy rather than any genuine physical injury.

“Maybe Caitlin Clark has taken a couple of 'injury' breaks just because she needed a mental break from all the jealousy and resentment and bullying and cheap shots,” Bayless wrote.

This suggestion drew a sharp retaliation from Clark’s teammate Sophie Cunningham, who responded to the allegation on her podcast Show Me Something.

Sophie Cunningham comments

On her podcast, Cunningham said, "That's literally bulls**t. No one's lying.”

“When you're an elite-level player, you not being able to play is the hardest part, mentally, physically, emotionally.... When people say stuff like that, I'm just like 'shut up.'”

The two-time All-Star missed out on another practice on Wednesday (August 20) due to an injured right groin. “Clark has not played since hurting her groin in the final minute of a game July 15 at Connecticut. Three different muscle injuries this season have forced Clark to sit out 22 games, including the past 13, and All-Star weekend in Indianapolis,” reports ESPN. Cunningham, herself, has been ruled out of this season due to an injury to her right knee during the August 17 game against Connecticut Sun.

Coach Stephanie White’s last update on Clark’s recovery came earlier last week. “No return to practice, she’s been able to get a little bit more of her full-court running with all of her body weight,” she said after practice, as reported by Basketball Forever. “It’s really building up from doing minimal to building some endurance to do longer periods of time. She’s been able to do a little more on the court in terms of how she moves, but not in practice shape.”

Fever and Minnesota Lynx played Friday (August 22).

- With inputs from Stuti Gupta