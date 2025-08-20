Sophie Cunningham drops F-bomb amid MCL layoff; Fever adds veteran guard to roster

Sophie Cunningham is the latest Indiana Fever star to be sidelined with a major injury. The mainstay guard would miss the rest of this season because of an MCL tear, the team announced on Tuesday. The 29-year-old was hurt during Sunday's victory at Connecticut. This comes as the Fever are already missing a key player in Caitlin Clark. Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham (8) runs back up the court during the second half against the Dallas Wings (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Two other Indiana guards out for the season are Sydney Colson, who tore the ACL in her left knee earlier this month, and Aari McDonald, who broke a bone in her right foot in the same game. Caitlin Clark still has not played since injuring her right groin in mid-July. Coach Stephanie White is mum about when she can return.

Read More: Bengals center Ted Karras on rookie Stewart bumping into QB Burrow, ‘Just be smarter’

With Colson, McDonald, and Clark out, it was Sophie Cunningham who was leading the charge for the Fever. But then came another blow this week. Cunningham was averaging 8.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.0 steals.

Indiana add veteran to roster

The Fever announced it has signed Shey Peddy to a seven-day hardship contract. The six-year veteran was averaging 5.0 points and 2.7 assists in six games with the Los Angeles Sparks. She also has played with Phoenix and Washington during her career. The Fever also released guard Kyra Lambert.

Sophie Cunningham drops F-bomb amid injury layoff

After Sophie was injured on Sunday, her sister slammed the WNBA.

“@WNBA maybe you should focus less on fining players for commenting on your poor officiating & more about hiring officials that are able to call a consistent game and protect your athletes. Pathetic. Praying for you” Lindsey Cunningham posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

However, a fan posted a nasty comment under her tweet.

“some of us were raised by the words of 'don’t bite off more than you can chew, ' and some of us didn’t. “fafo," Sophie responded. FAFO is an acronym that stands for “F* Around and Find Out”.