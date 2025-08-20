Sophie Cunningham injury: Indiana Fever reveals recovery timeline of star guard after MCL tear

Indiana Fever guard has reportedly suffered an MCL tear in her right knee after going down in Sunday's game against the Connecticut Sun. On Tuesday, the Indian Fever provided an official update on the injury, revealing that the star guard is set to miss the rest of the season. Sophie Cunningham of the Indiana Fever reacts during the first half against the Chicago Sky at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on August 9, 2025 in Indianapolis.(Getty Images via AFP)

Notably, in their official update, the Indiana Fever did not reveal the nature of the injury. They, however, said that she is expected to make a full recovery, but that will not be before the 2025-2026 season. A date of her return was not specified. The injury was reported as an MCL tear by The Indianapolis Star, citing sources in the league.

In the same update, the Indiana Fever added that they are drafting former WNBA veteran guard Shey Peddy on a seven-day hardship contract. They also announced that guard Kyra Lambert has been released.

Cunningham's reported MCL tear came in the second quarter of the game against the Suns on Sunday at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut. She collided with the Suns' Bria Hartley, with her right leg taking most of the impact.

She looked in pain, was unable to stand on her feet, and had to be helped off the court. She was ruled out of the game after the injury was found to be serious. Here's the video of the moment Cunningham was injured:

Cunningham's Injury Is A Major Blow To Fever

With Caitlin Clark already on the sidelines, Cunningham's absence will continue to plague the Indiana Fever for the rest of the 2025-26 season. She had been a crucial part of the Indian Fevers roster, having averaged 8.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game across 30 appearances.

Fever fans were hopeful of some good news after the team posted a video of the post-match scenes in the Fever dressing room after the Suns game. It showed Cunningham smiling and waiting to greet the teammates after the win, which fans saw as a positive, given how much pain she seemed to be in after being injured. However, that was not to be the case, as the star guard is now out for the rest of the season.

Cunningham is the third Indiana Fever player to be out for the rest of the season, following Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald.