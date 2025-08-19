Bengals center Ted Karras on rookie Stewart bumping into QB Burrow, ‘Just be smarter’

The Cincinnati Bengals ran into a little trouble during their Wednesday, August 13, practice when a scuffle broke out between the offense and defense line. Standing in the front, rookie Shemar Stewart bumped into quarterback Joe Burrow, which sparked an instant reaction from the offense. Veteran center Ted Karras shared his opinion about the scuffle in a post-practice media interaction. LANDOVER, MARYLAND - AUGUST 18: Ted Karras #64 of the Cincinnati Bengals waits to run out of the tunnel before the game against the Washington Commanders during the NFL Preseason 2025 game between Cincinnati Bengals and Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium on August 18, 2025 in Landover, Maryland. Greg Fiume/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Greg Fiume / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Ted Karras on the scuffle

“Just be smarter," Karras said, as reported by WLWT's Charlie Clifford. “... Great player, but come on, man. That's all our hopes and dreams right there. We [the offensive line] gotta be better, too. That's on us.”

Although Karras acknowledged Stewart’s abilities as a player, he felt that the rookie must control his temper when it comes to competing on the field, particularly around Burrow. Stewart is still being eased into the process. He entered the team on July 25 once his contract was finalized after skipping practice sessions in protest for a better deal.

As a side note, Karras felt that this was a moment for the offensive line to reflect on their actions as well, suggesting that the blame isn’t entirely for Stewart to take on.

The Bengals are facing the Washington Commanders on Monday, August 18, in their next preseason outing.

