Is Joe Burrow playing tonight? Pre-match video of Bengals star QB surfaces - Watch

Ahead of the NFL preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football, Bengals fans received a major update on the status of their star QB, Joe Burrow. The NFL shared a video on social media that showed Burrow in intense passing practice at the Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland. Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals walks off the field after a NFL Preseason 2025 game against the Philadelphia Eagle.(Getty Images via AFP)

Here's the video:

This will be Burrow's second outing in the 2025 NFL preseason, having featured in the first game against the Philadelphia Eagles on August 8. He completed nine of 10 attempted passes for 123 yards and scored two touchdowns.

Burrow's heavy presence in the Bengals' preseason roster has been well-planned by the team, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor had said at the start of the NFL preseason. He explained that the Bengals' decision not to start Burrow in the previous preseason games had contributed to the star QB's slow start in the regular season.

"So he'll participate every single day like he like he normally would, fully healthy, and then anticipate playing him more in games than we ever have," Zac Taylor had said.

This story is being updated.