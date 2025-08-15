Bengals' QB Joe Burrow refuses to sign autograph for young fan, draws ire: ‘You have a responsibility…’

Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Burrow is in the spotlight again, but this time, it is for his actions off the field. The talented quarterback was reportedly asked to sign an autograph for a young fan, and refused. Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is facing backlash for refusing to sign an autograph for a young fan(AP)

The video was shared on X by Dov Kleiman, a NFL news aggregator.

In the video, a person can be heard asking Joe to sign one, just for ‘the kid’. However, the player refuses. “You can see how sad the fan was,” Kleiman observed.

Fans react to Joe Burrow's actions

Several fans reacted to Burrow's refusal to sign the autograph, with some chiding the player and others taking his side.

“Joe Burrow pulled a David Simms (Tin Cup movie). Do I come to your office and ask you for your autograph?,” a person said, sharing the video.

Another remarked, “Bengals Star QB Joe Burrow has gone viral after refusing to sign an autograph for a kid at two in the morning!”

Yet another fan said, “That dude will remember that for life, you’re the face of the franchise man act like it, with your friends or not, you pretty much have a responsibility to the youth.”

However, others jumped to his defense, with one person stating “I’m probably in the top 1% of Joe Burrow haters, but what do you mean “awful”? Anyone asking for an autograph in 2025 means they’re just going to sell it for some extra scratch. Not to mention it’s 2 in the morning and he’s not in the mood.”

A fan seemed to agree with him, saying “I wouldn’t be signing anything at 2AM either”.

Not the first time for Joe Burrow

This is not the first autograph controversy to hit Burrow either. In 2023, it was reported that Burrow stood up for some kids who were being pushed out of the way by adults, when he was signing autographs.

“There were some grown men pushing some kids to get up front and that was just … I mean, come on you guys. What are we doing?,” Burrow told reporters, as per the Cincinnati Enquirer.