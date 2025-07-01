Bengals' Joe Burrow harassed by Browns fan, QB's security steps in. Watch

The Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals have shared a well-established football rivalry for years now; the 2020s only seem to have made matters worse. This hatred came to the fore in a recent video shared by ML Football on X, in which a Browns fan was seen harassing Bengals’ quarterback Joe Burrow by repeatedly saying, “Hey Joe, the Browns own you.” File photo of Joe Burrow(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

The QB replied in an irritated voice, asking the man to “get the f**k out of here.” Burrow’s security team finally intervened before matters escalated. “#Bengals QB Joe Burrow’s security team was very angry with the #Browns fan who was harassing him in the street. The fan kept saying, “The Browns own you. The Browns own you, Joe.” 😳😳😳,” the now-viral post reads.

The Browns-Bengals rivalry

Prior to the 2020s, neither of the two teams had qualified for a playoff win since 1995. This stalemate was broken by the Browns in 2020 when they secured a Wild Card Round win against the Pittsburgh Steelers and followed through by reaching the 2023 postseason under coach Kevin Stefanski’s guidance.

The Bengals then ended their 31-year victory drought by qualifying for the playoffs in 2021 and 2022 consecutively, winning the former in a Wild Card Round against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Burrow’s record against the Browns

During Burrow’s time with the Bengals, the team secured a sweeping series against the Browns in 2024 with the quarterback throwing five touchdowns and no picks.

Although his record against the Browns stands at 3-5-0, he’s only thrown 15 touchdowns against 5 interceptions in those games. Burrow will now be moving to .500 against the Browns this season.

The NFL is feeding into this well-established rivalry as fans of either team will get the opportunity to see the Browns and Bengals come to head at Huntington Bank Field in Week 1. The game is scheduled for September 7 at 1 PM ET.

The two clubs are also listed to close out the regular season in Week 18, where the Bengals will play host to their arch-rivals.

By Stuti Gupta