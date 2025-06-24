Who is Olivia Ponton, Joe Burrow's rumored girlfriend? Photos of couple hanging out in NYC go viral

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and his rumored girlfriend Olivia Ponton are fueling romance rumors after being spotted and pictured together publicly for the first time. The photos were shared by TMZ Sports on Monday, June 23. Who is Olivia Ponton, Joe Burrow's rumored girlfriend? (Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar-Imagn Images, olivia.ponton/Instagram)

Burrow, 28, and Ponton, 23, were spotted walking together in New York City on Friday, June 20. They visited several spots before going to an apartment complex around 3 am.

Earlier this year, the couple wereboth in Miami for the Formula 1 race. They were spotted leaving a black sprinter van while arriving at a Raising Cane’s event.

Burrow and Ponton werefirst linked last December. At the time, Burrow’s Arlington, Ohio home was broken into as part of a series of robberies targeting high profile athletes, according to the New York Post. Ponton, who was inside Burrow’s home at the time of the robbery, notified the police.

Meanwhile, last month, Ponton was silent when paparazzi asked her if she is dating Burrowwhile outside a Met Gala party. She simply put down her head and smiled, and walked toward a nearby black SUV.

Who is Olivia Ponton?

Ponton is an IMG model originally from Naples, Florida. She made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut in 2022.

"It was such a dream, such an incredible dream," she told USA Today at the time. "I was a little nervous. I definitely was scared the entire time."

Ponton returned to theSwimsuit Issue in 2023. She has also modeled for brands like SKIMS, Juicy Couture, Frankies Bikinis, Steve Madden and Ralph Lauren.

In a 2021 issue of Teen Vogue, Ponton came out as bisexual and now identifies as pansexual. She had dated both men and women in the past. In a January 2024 TikTok video, she asked fans not to “invalidate” her sexuality. “I think sexuality is a very fluid thing,” she said. “I’ve always said that, and I mean I love kissing all types of people so all I’m here [to do] is literally to spread love and love a lot of people.”

Ponton previously expressed her pride in being a member of the LGBTQIA+ community as a femme-presenting woman. “It means a lot to me because I am very hyper femme presenting, and I think for the younger girls that are 7 to 15, they’re kind of going through the same thing right now that I was going through, but I didn’t necessarily have anyone to talk to about it,” she said. “I’m very out there with being super girly and femme and that is something that makes me very happy.”