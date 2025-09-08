Alvin Kamara's TD vs Cardinals has New Orleans fans excited; Here's why

The New Orleans Saints began their 2025 season with familiar struggles on offense, stalling in the opening quarter against the Arizona Cardinals. But running back Alvin Kamara provided the spark they needed early in the second quarter, according to Saints Wire. Alvin Kamara's touchdown was the 1,000th one by a Saints players at their home stadium.(Getty Images via AFP)

Facing a short-yardage situation, the Saints needed just three yards to extend their drive. Instead, Alvin Kamara broke through the line for an 18-yard touchdown run, giving New Orleans a 7-3 lead. His play not only shifted momentum but also secured his place in team and league history, the report added.

Kamara's touchdown: A historic milestone

According to the Saints Wire report, Kamara's run was the 1,000th Saints touchdown scored in the history of the home stadium, Caesars Superdome. The milestone marks decades of explosive plays in one of the most famous NFL venues.

Millions of roaring fans greeted this moment in celebration of the touchdown and the franchise achievement alike. For Kamara himself, his 87 career touchdowns put him alongside Pro Football Hall of Famer Lance Alworth for the 53rd-most in the history of the NFL.

Alworth shares the record with Kamara, who is further closing the gap to the 50 all-time leading touchdowns, making it seemingly attainable come season's end, the report added.

Netizens react to Alvin Kamara's milestone

Social media users went crazy over Kamara’s touchdown. One user commented that Alvin was aging like a fine wine, while another one said, “AK41 still a bad man!” "Kamara makes it look too easy,” a comment read.

A fan noted that the Saints player is back in his old form and said, “Alvin looking like the old Alvin.”

Another user said Kamara’s touchdowns were not just stats but “momentum shifters.”

One user wrote, “I thought the cardinals defense was top 10?” One account noted, “When in doubt, AK all day.”

FAQs

What milestone did Alvin Kamara achieve against the Cardinals?

He scored the 1,000th touchdown in Caesars Superdome history.

How many career touchdowns does Alvin Kamara have now?

Kamara has 87 career touchdowns.

Who is Alvin Kamara tied with on the all-time touchdown list?

He is tied with Pro Football Hall of Famer Lance Alworth for 53rd place.

How long was Kamara’s touchdown run?

He ran 18 yards for the score.

What was the score after Kamara’s touchdown?

The Saints led 7-3 before the Cardinals retook the lead 10-7.