Christian McCaffrey injury update: 49ers RB's status determined for Seattle Seahawks game
Christian McCaffrey was seen practicing just before the San Francisco 49ers' Week 1 game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday
Christian McCaffrey was seen practicing just before the San Francisco 49ers' Week 1 game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. The 29-year-old, who was a part of the team's injury report on Thursday with a calf issue, is expected to play, ESPN reported.
The two-time All-Pro sat out practice on Friday and was listed as questionable for the contest. The reported calf issue brought up memories of McCaffrey's bilateral Achilles tendinitis last year. The injury caused him to miss the first eight games of the season, and he lost five more games to close the year with a right PCL sprain.
McCaffrey finished last season with career lows in rushing yards (202), rushing touchdowns (zero), receptions (15) and receiving yards (146). He led the NFL in rushing in 2023 yards with 1,459.
49ers inactives
RB Jordan James
WR Jordan Watkins
DL Jordan Jefferson
G Drew Moss
T Austen Pleasants
LB Nick Martin
DE Robert Beal Jr.
49ers 2025 Depth Chart
Offense
QB: Brock Purdy, Mac Jones
RB: Christian McCaffrey, Brian Robinson, Isaac Guerendo, Jordan James
FB: Kyle Juszczyk
WR: Jauan Jennings, Skyy Moore
LWR: Jordan Watkins, Marquez Valdes-Scantling
RWR: Ricky Pearsall
TE: George Kittle, Luke Farrell, Jake Tonges
LT: Trent Williams, Spencer Burford
LG: Ben Bartch, Drew Moss
C: Jake Brendel, Matt Hennessy
RG: Dominick Puni, Connor Colby
RT: Colton McKivitz, Austen Pleasants
Defense
LDE: Nick Bosa, Yetur Gross-Matos, Robert Beal
DT: Kalia Davis, Alfred Collins
NT: Jordan Elliott, C.J. West, Jordan Jefferson
RDE: Mykel Williams, Bryce Huff, Sam Okuayinonu
WLB: Dee Winters, Nick Martin
MLB: Fred Warner, Luke Gifford, Tatum Bethune
NB: Upton Stout, Chase Lucas
LCB: Renardo Green, Darrell Luter
SS: Jason Pinnock
FS: Marques Sigle, Ji’Ayir Brown
RCB: Deommodore Lenoir, Siran Neal
Special Teams
K: Jake Moody
KR: Isaac Guerendo, Skyy Moore
PR: Skyy Moore, Jordan Watkins, Ricky Pearsall
LS: Jon Weeks