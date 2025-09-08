Christian McCaffrey injury update: 49ers RB's status determined for Seattle Seahawks game

Christian McCaffrey was seen practicing just before the San Francisco 49ers' Week 1 game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. The 29-year-old, who was a part of the team's injury report on Thursday with a calf issue, is expected to play, ESPN reported. Christian McCaffrey's status for the Seahawks game is out(Getty Images via AFP)

The two-time All-Pro sat out practice on Friday and was listed as questionable for the contest. The reported calf issue brought up memories of McCaffrey's bilateral Achilles tendinitis last year. The injury caused him to miss the first eight games of the season, and he lost five more games to close the year with a right PCL sprain.

McCaffrey finished last season with career lows in rushing yards (202), rushing touchdowns (zero), receptions (15) and receiving yards (146). He led the NFL in rushing in 2023 yards with 1,459.

49ers inactives

RB Jordan James

WR Jordan Watkins

DL Jordan Jefferson

G Drew Moss

T Austen Pleasants

LB Nick Martin

DE Robert Beal Jr.

49ers 2025 Depth Chart

Offense

QB: Brock Purdy, Mac Jones

RB: Christian McCaffrey, Brian Robinson, Isaac Guerendo, Jordan James

FB: Kyle Juszczyk

WR: Jauan Jennings, Skyy Moore

LWR: Jordan Watkins, Marquez Valdes-Scantling

RWR: Ricky Pearsall

TE: George Kittle, Luke Farrell, Jake Tonges

LT: Trent Williams, Spencer Burford

LG: Ben Bartch, Drew Moss

C: Jake Brendel, Matt Hennessy

RG: Dominick Puni, Connor Colby

RT: Colton McKivitz, Austen Pleasants

Defense

LDE: Nick Bosa, Yetur Gross-Matos, Robert Beal

DT: Kalia Davis, Alfred Collins

NT: Jordan Elliott, C.J. West, Jordan Jefferson

RDE: Mykel Williams, Bryce Huff, Sam Okuayinonu

WLB: Dee Winters, Nick Martin

MLB: Fred Warner, Luke Gifford, Tatum Bethune

NB: Upton Stout, Chase Lucas

LCB: Renardo Green, Darrell Luter

SS: Jason Pinnock

FS: Marques Sigle, Ji’Ayir Brown

RCB: Deommodore Lenoir, Siran Neal

Special Teams

K: Jake Moody

KR: Isaac Guerendo, Skyy Moore

PR: Skyy Moore, Jordan Watkins, Ricky Pearsall

LS: Jon Weeks