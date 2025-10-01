Brian Snitker retiring? Here's who could replace Atlanta Braves manager next season

Brian Snitker and Atlanta Braves parted ways on Wednesday, after the side failed to reach the postseason for the first time since 2017. Brave, who led Atlanta to the 2021 World Series C'ship, ended a 10-year run as manager. He reportedly informed the Braves of his decision on Tuesday. His contract was expiring after this season, and he has performed as player, coach and manager for the Braves since 1977. Atlanta Braves and Brian Snitker have parted ways.(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

According to the team's official press release, Snitker will move to an advisory role within the team. He led the Braves to the playoffs in seven straight seasons. According to reports, he could be replaced by ex-Marlins manager Skip Schumaker.

Schumaker played in the MLB for the St. Louis Cardinals, Los Angeles Dodgers and Cincinnati Reds. Meanwhile, he managed Miami from 2023 to 2024. He currently works as senior advisor for the Texas Rangers.

After the final game on Sunday, Snitkar said, "I've teetered on the fence (about retirement). I've never been through this before. I wasn't sure how to navigate it. I've talked to a lot of people who have been through it who got some good advice. I've just tried to stay in the moment and focus on today ... As we're sitting here right now, I still feel good."

The Braves' official website stated, "There was an assumption this year that Snitker would retire from managing once his contract expired at the end of the season. But in recent weeks, he seemed to be reconsidering."

"As the Braves neared the end of their first losing season since 2017, Snitker began to think he may not want this injury-tarnished season to be the last chapter of his long and successful career, which included serving as the Braves manager for the past 10 years."