Search
Wed, Oct 01, 2025
New Delhi oC

Brian Snitker retiring? Here's who could replace Atlanta Braves manager next season

ByHT Sports Desk
Updated on: Oct 01, 2025 08:55 pm IST

According to the Braves' official press release, Brian Snitker will move to an advisory role within the team.

Brian Snitker and Atlanta Braves parted ways on Wednesday, after the side failed to reach the postseason for the first time since 2017. Brave, who led Atlanta to the 2021 World Series C'ship, ended a 10-year run as manager. He reportedly informed the Braves of his decision on Tuesday. His contract was expiring after this season, and he has performed as player, coach and manager for the Braves since 1977.

Atlanta Braves and Brian Snitker have parted ways.(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)
Atlanta Braves and Brian Snitker have parted ways.(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

According to the team's official press release, Snitker will move to an advisory role within the team. He led the Braves to the playoffs in seven straight seasons. According to reports, he could be replaced by ex-Marlins manager Skip Schumaker.

Also Read: ‘You got allegations of beating your wife…’: Tyreek Hill's season-ending injury blamed on ‘karma’ by ex-NFL star

Schumaker played in the MLB for the St. Louis Cardinals, Los Angeles Dodgers and Cincinnati Reds. Meanwhile, he managed Miami from 2023 to 2024. He currently works as senior advisor for the Texas Rangers.

After the final game on Sunday, Snitkar said, "I've teetered on the fence (about retirement). I've never been through this before. I wasn't sure how to navigate it. I've talked to a lot of people who have been through it who got some good advice. I've just tried to stay in the moment and focus on today ... As we're sitting here right now, I still feel good."

The Braves' official website stated, "There was an assumption this year that Snitker would retire from managing once his contract expired at the end of the season. But in recent weeks, he seemed to be reconsidering."

"As the Braves neared the end of their first losing season since 2017, Snitker began to think he may not want this injury-tarnished season to be the last chapter of his long and successful career, which included serving as the Braves manager for the past 10 years."

Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
News / Sports / US Sports / Brian Snitker retiring? Here's who could replace Atlanta Braves manager next season
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On