India schedule at Asian Games 2026 Day 4: Women chase cricket gold, PV Sindhu faces Japan on September 22

Tuesday, however, offers the possibility of converting India's steady accumulation of medals into gold. The women's cricket team will meet Sri Lanka in the final at 10:30 am IST, having already guaranteed themselves at least a silver. The match is among the most significant fixtures of India's day and arrives amid a programme that begins five hours earlier and continues until the men's hockey team faces Sri Lanka at 3:30 pm.

India's medal tally stood at six after Monday's action, with shooting continuing to provide the bulk of the returns. Himanshu Dhillon won silver in the men's 10m air rifle individual event, while Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil took bronze after the Indian trio of Dhillon, Patil and Parth Rakesh Mane had earlier claimed the team silver. Suchika Tariyal also created history by winning India's first Asian Games medal in mixed martial arts, taking bronze in the women's traditional 60kg category.

India will enter September 22 at the 2026 Asian Games with perhaps their clearest opportunity yet to secure a first gold medal, as the women's cricket team faces Sri Lanka in the final on a day crowded with medal events across shooting, wushu, karate, equestrian, fencing and swimming.

Why are India's main batters crucial for success against Sri Lanka in the cricket final?

Why are India's main batters crucial for success against Sri Lanka in the cricket final?

How has India's shooting team performed so far in the Asian Games 2026?

How has India's shooting team performed so far in the Asian Games 2026?

What time is the women's cricket final between India and Sri Lanka at the Asian Games 2026?

What time is the women's cricket final between India and Sri Lanka at the Asian Games 2026?

Elavenil Valarivan, already a double silver medallist at these Games, will return to the shooting range alongside Parth Rakesh Mane in the 10m air rifle mixed team event. Qualification begins at 6:15 am, before the final round at 8:25 am. India's skeet campaign will also continue, with Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Bhavtegh Singh Gill and Mairaj Ahmad Khan competing in the men's events and Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Raiza Dhillon and Maheshwari Chauhan in the women's section.

There is another direct medal opportunity in wushu, where Hanjabam Langlentombi Devi competes in the women's Nanquan and Nandao final at 6:29 am. Karate could develop into another important medal avenue, with Chetan Bhatt already through to the men's Kumite -84kg semifinal, while Alisha begins her women's Kumite -55kg knockout campaign later in the morning.

India face Japan in two badminton quarterfinals Both Indian badminton teams have formidable quarterfinal assignments against hosts Japan. The women's team, featuring PV Sindhu, Unnati Hooda, Devika Sihag and Tanvi Sharma among others, takes the court at 6 am, while the men's side plays Japan at 11:30 am.

Lakshya Sen, Ayush Shetty, HS Prannoy and Kidambi Srikanth are among India's men's singles options, while Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty headline the doubles contingent. With both ties carrying semifinal places, badminton could considerably reshape India's medal prospects before the day is over.

The fencing programme is particularly extensive. Sanasam Hemash Singh begins in the men's foil pool stage, while Mitva Jesangbhai Chaudhari and Taniksha Khatri compete in women's épée. Depending on qualification, Indian fencers could be involved through the successive knockout rounds and all the way to medal bouts in the afternoon.

India will also have action in boxing, kabaddi, table tennis, soft tennis, esports, artistic gymnastics and equestrian. The men's hockey team will bring the scheduled programme towards its conclusion when it plays Sri Lanka in Pool A at 3:30 pm IST.

Also Read: Asian Games 2026 Day 3: Himanshu, Rudrankksh and Suchika deliver medals; India dominate team events

Here is the full schedule for India at the Asian Games 2026 on Day 4 (September 22): Shooting 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team – Qualification Round: Parth Rakesh Mane, Elavenil Valarivan | 06:15 IST

Skeet Men (Individual) – Qualification Round Day 2 (50 Targets): Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Bhavtegh Singh Gill, Mairaj Ahmad Khan | 06:30 IST

Skeet Men (Team) – Qualification Round Day 2 (50 Targets): Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Bhavtegh Singh Gill, Mairaj Ahmad Khan | 06:30 IST

Skeet Women (Individual) – Qualification Round Day 2 (50 Targets): Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Raiza Dhillon, Maheshwari Chauhan | 06:30 IST

Skeet Women (Team) – Qualification Round Day 2 (50 Targets): Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Raiza Dhillon, Maheshwari Chauhan | 06:30 IST

Air Rifle Mixed Team – Final Round: Parth Rakesh Mane, Elavenil Valarivan | 08:25 IST

Swimming Men's 1500m Freestyle – Final B: Aryan Nehra | 07:29 IST

Men's 4x100m Medley Relay – Heat 2: Rohit Benediction, Danush Suresh, Rishabh Das, Akash Mani | 08:05 IST

Men's 4x100m Medley Relay – Final: Rohit Benediction, Danush Suresh, Rishabh Das, Akash Mani (subject to qualification) | 14:55 IST

Table Tennis Women's Team – Round of 16: India (Sreeja Akula, Yashaswini Ghorpade, Diya Chitale, Sutirtha Mukherjee, Syndrela Das) vs. Thailand | 06:30 IST

Men's Team – Round of 16: India (G Sathiyan, Harmeet Desai, Manav Thakkar, Manush Shah, Payas Jain) vs. TBC | 09:00 IST

Badminton Women's Team – Quarterfinal (Court 2): India (PV Sindhu, Unnati Hooda, Devika Sihag, Tanvi Sharma, Isharani Baruah, Treesa, Gayatri, Kavipriya, Simran, Tanisha) vs. Japan | 06:00 IST

Men's Team – Quarterfinal (Court 2): India (Lakshya Sen, Ayush Shetty, HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth, Tharun Mannepalli, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, Hariharan Amsakarunan, MR Arjun, Dhruv Kapila) vs. Japan | 11:30 IST

Kabaddi Men's Team – Group A (Game 4): India vs. Republic of Korea | 07:15 IST

Hockey Men's Team – Pool A (Match 6): India vs. Sri Lanka | 15:30 IST

Wushu Women's Nanquan & Nandao – Final (medal event): Hanjabam Langlentombi Devi | 06:29 IST

Women's Sanda 60kg – Quarterfinal: Roshibina Devi vs. TBD | 14:30 IST Onwards

Men's Sanda 56kg – Quarterfinal: Aryan vs. TBD | 14:30 IST Onwards

Boxing Women's 51kg – Round of 32 (Bout 12): Sakshi vs. Aira Villegas (Philippines) | 08:30 IST Onwards

Men's 55kg – Round of 32 (Bout 18): Jadumani Singh Mandengbam vs. Thapa Chandra Bahadur (Nepal) | 13:30 IST Onwards

Cricket Women's Team – Final (medal event): India vs. Sri Lanka | 10:30 IST

Karate Men's Kumite -84kg – Semifinal (Bout 107): Chetan Bhatt vs. Meng-yu Chung (Chinese Taipei) or Mohammad Aljafari (Jordan) | 07:35 IST

Men's Kumite -84kg – Bronze Medal Bout: Chetan Bhatt (subject to qualification) | 07:50 IST

Women's Kumite -55kg – Round of 16 (Bout 111): Alisha vs. Cok Istri Agung Sanistyarani (Indonesia) | 09:20 IST

Women's Kumite -55kg – Quarterfinal (Bout 113): Alisha vs. Hong Kio Lei (Macau) (subject to qualification) | 09:40 IST

Women's Kumite -55kg – Semifinal: Alisha (subject to qualification) | 09:55 IST

Women's Kumite -55kg – Repechage: Alisha (subject to qualification) | 10:15 IST

Women's Kumite -55kg – Bronze Medal Bout: Alisha (subject to qualification) | 10:35 IST

Men's Kumite -84kg – Final: Chetan Bhatt (subject to qualification) | 12:40 IST

Women's Kumite -55kg – Final: Alisha (subject to qualification) | 12:50 IST

Equestrian Eventing Team (Dressage) – Final Day 1: Ashish Limaye, Fouaad Mirza, Arjan Nagra | 05:45 IST

Eventing Individual (Dressage) – Final Day 1: Ashish Limaye, Fouaad Mirza, Arjan Nagra | 05:45 IST

Eventing Team (Show Jumping) – Final Day 1: Ashish Limaye, Fouaad Mirza, Arjan Nagra | 12:00 IST

Eventing Individual (Show Jumping) – Final Day 1: Ashish Limaye, Fouaad Mirza, Arjan Nagra | 12:00 IST

Fencing Men's Foil Individual – Pool 1: Sanasam Hemash Singh vs. Tan Raphael Juan Kang (Singapore), Iimura Kazuki (Japan), Tranquilan Sammuel (Philippines), Cheong Chong Kio (Macao, China) and Al Shuaibi Saeed (Oman) | 06:30 IST Onwards

Men's Foil Individual – Pool 5: Sanasam Hemash Singh vs. Khan Baryal (Pakistan), Chen Chih-Chieh (Chinese Taipei), Nurumov Galim (Kazakhstan), Youn Jeonghyun (South Korea) and Narmandakh Chingis (Mongolia) | 06:30 IST Onwards

Women's Épée Individual – Pool 2: Mitva Jesangbhai Chaudhari vs. Koh Elle Meihui (Singapore), Nguyen Phuong Kim (Vietnam), Khakimova Malika (Uzbekistan), Larrazabal Alexa (Philippines) and Tang Junyao (China) | 08:15 IST Onwards

Women's Épée Individual – Pool 4: Taniksha Khatri vs. Damdinpurev Mercy (Mongolia), Sangngio Natpapat (Thailand), Bakaldina Irina (Kazakhstan), Alhosani Zainab (UAE) and Lim Taehee (Republic of Korea) | 08:15 IST Onwards

Men's Foil Individual – Round of 32: Sachin (subject to qualification) | 10:00 IST

Men's Foil Individual – Round of 32: Sanasam Hemash Singh (subject to qualification) | 10:00 IST

Women's Épée Individual – Round of 32: Taniksha Khatri (subject to qualification) | 10:40 IST

Women's Épée Individual – Round of 32: Mitva Jesangbhai Chaudhari (subject to qualification) | 10:40 IST

Men's Foil Individual – Round of 16: Sachin, Sanasam Hemash Singh (subject to qualification) | 11:20 IST

Women's Épée Individual – Round of 16: Taniksha Khatri, Mitva Jesangbhai Chaudhari (subject to qualification) | 11:20 IST

Men's Foil Individual – Quarterfinals: Sachin, Sanasam Hemash Singh (subject to qualification) | 12:00 IST

Women's Épée Individual – Quarterfinals: Taniksha Khatri, Mitva Jesangbhai Chaudhari (subject to qualification) | 12:00 IST

Men's Foil Individual – Semifinal 1: Sachin (subject to qualification) | 13:50 IST

Men's Foil Individual – Semifinal 2: Sanasam Hemash Singh (subject to qualification) | 14:10 IST

Women's Épée Individual – Semifinal 1: Taniksha Khatri (subject to qualification) | 14:30 IST

Women's Épée Individual – Semifinal 2: Mitva Jesangbhai Chaudhari (subject to qualification) | 14:50 IST

Men's Foil Individual – Medal Bout: Sachin, Sanasam Hemash Singh (subject to qualification) | 15:10 IST

Women's Épée Individual – Medal Bout: Taniksha Khatri, Mitva Jesangbhai Chaudhari (subject to qualification) | 15:30 IST

Artistic Gymnastics Women's Qualification Sub Division 2 – Vault (Only): Pranati Nayak | 10:30 IST

Esports Football (eFootball™) – Group F (Match 1): Daniel Patel, Chinmay Sahoo vs. Uzbekistan | 05:30 IST

Football (eFootball™) – Group F (Match 3): Daniel Patel, Chinmay Sahoo vs. Mongolia | 14:00 IST

Sepaktakraw Men's Team Regu – Preliminary Group B (5): India vs. Malaysia | 05:30 IST

Soft Tennis Women's Singles – Group D (Match 1): Aadhya Tiwari vs. Alisha Ziegler (Thailand) | 05:30 IST

Men's Singles – Group D (Match 1): Jay Meena vs. Hussain Arain (Pakistan) | 07:00 IST

Men's Singles – Group C (Match 2): Aryan Thakur vs. Bold-erdene Altangerel (Mongolia) | 09:30 IST

Women's Singles – Group D (Match 3): Aadhya Tiwari vs. Kainaat Shallwani (Pakistan) | 10:30 IST

Men's Singles – Group C (Match 3): Aryan Thakur vs. Po-Yi Chen (Chinese Taipei) | 12:00 IST