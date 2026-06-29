‘ ₹1 lakh a month is the new ₹30,000’: Gurgaon woman shares middle-class budget reality

A Gurgaon woman has sparked a discussion online after sharing how a monthly income of ₹1 lakh can quickly get divided across everyday expenses, savings and investments in today’s cost of living. Her post reflected a feeling many salaried professionals in urban India often express, that even a seemingly comfortable salary may not always feel enough once basic needs, lifestyle expenses and future planning are accounted for. A Gurgaon woman explains why ₹1 lakh a month no longer feels enough for many middle-class salaried people. (Representational image/Gemini AI generated)

Taking to Instagram, Muskan Mittal shared a video in which the text overlaid on the clip read, “ ₹1 lakh/month is the new ₹30,000.”

In the caption, she wrote, “ ₹1 lakh/month is the new ₹30,000. Not because you’re spending recklessly, but because life has become expensive. Here’s how a typical middle-class salaried person earning ₹1,00,000/month might split their income: rent – ₹25,000; groceries and food – ₹10,000; commute (fuel/cab/metro) – ₹5,000; electricity, Wi-Fi and mobile – ₹3,000; shopping and personal care – ₹5,000; eating out and entertainment – ₹5,000; insurance, medical and emergencies – ₹7,000; family support, gifts and miscellaneous – ₹5,000; SIPs and investments – ₹20,000; emergency fund and extra savings – ₹15,000. Total = ₹1,00,000. The goal isn’t to save every rupee. The goal is to enjoy today without compromising tomorrow.”

(Also read: Gurgaon woman reveals how she spends ₹2.4 lakh a month at 25, from ₹85,000 rent to ₹1 lakh investments)

Budget breakdown resonates with users The post breaks down expenses across rent, food, commute, utilities, personal spending, medical needs, family support and savings. While the figures may vary from person to person, the larger point of the post appeared to be about how quickly income gets allocated in metro cities, especially for those living independently and planning for financial security.

(Also read: Gurgaon woman breaks down ₹1.58 lakh monthly living expenses as a couple: ‘Adulting here isn’t cheap’)

The inclusion of SIPs, emergency savings and insurance also highlighted that the discussion was not merely about spending, but about balancing present needs with long term stability. For many young professionals, the challenge is not just earning more, but managing rising costs without compromising savings and quality of life.

Take a look here at the post: