25-year-old breaks down her ₹27,000 monthly budget while living in Gurgaon

A 25-year-old woman’s monthly expense breakdown in Gurgaon is getting attention online after she shared a detailed video explaining how she manages her life on a budget of around ₹27,000 a month. The video, posted by Kangana Rai on Instagram, walks through her rent, food, travel, and everyday spending in a simple, structured way. Many viewers related to her routine, while others were curious about how she keeps certain costs so low in a metro city like Gurgaon. Monthly expense breakdown of a young woman living in Gurgaon. (Instagram/@journalsbykangana_)

Rent and daily living costs take up the biggest share Kangana begins by explaining her living situation, saying, “The house that I live in is a 1RK and it costs me ₹13,000 per month.”

She adds that electricity bills change with the weather, saying, “My electricity bill comes to around ₹1,000, sometimes ₹1,200 to ₹1,300 because it is also very hot in Gurgaon.”

Her commute to coaching and work is another fixed expense, which she says comes to about ₹3,500 a month. She mostly relies on ride hailing bikes for travel and also uses an Uber One subscription worth around ₹150.

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She also includes internet and entertainment subscriptions in her monthly spending. She says, “My internet costs around ₹700. I also have subscriptions for Spotify, YouTube and Netflix, which come to about ₹700 more.”

Check out the full video below: