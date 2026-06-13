IITian working at Microsoft Hyderabad gives grandmother special office tour: ‘Dream come true moment’

An IIT graduate working as a software engineer at Microsoft in Hyderabad fulfilled a special wish by taking her grandmother on a tour of her workplace. A video capturing the heartwarming moment has drawn reactions online, with viewers praising the techie for creating a memorable experience for her grandmother. An IITian fulfilled a special wish by taking her grandmother around her Microsoft Hyderabad workplace. (Instagram/taneyasoni_vlogs)

(Also read: Microsoft techie takes parents on Hyderabad office tour, calls it a ‘dream come true moment’)

The clip was shared by Microsoft employee Taneya Soni, who documented different moments from her grandmother’s visit to the office. The video shows Soni accompanying her grandmother as they explore various sections of the workplace together.

Grandmother explores Microsoft office During the visit, Soni introduced her grandmother to different areas of the Hyderabad office. The elderly woman can also be seen looking at a variety of food dishes available at the workplace.

The video captures the grandmother’s curiosity as she observes the surroundings and enjoys the experience. For Soni, the visit appeared to be an emotional and meaningful moment as she was able to share a part of her professional journey with someone close to her.

Sharing the clip, Soni wrote: “Dream come true moment.”

The simple gesture resonated with viewers, many of whom said the video reminded them of their own desire to make their grandparents proud and share important milestones with them.

Watch the clip here: