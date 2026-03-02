Microsoft techie takes parents on Hyderabad office tour, calls it a ‘dream come true moment’

In the clip, her parents can be seen walking through office spaces, observing work areas and soaking in the environment.

The employee, Taneya Soni, shared a video on Instagram showing her parents visiting the Microsoft office campus where she works. The clip captures the couple exploring different sections of the office while their daughter gives them a guided tour, proudly introducing them to her professional world.

A Microsoft techie’s heartfelt gesture of taking her parents to her workplace in Hyderabad has struck an emotional chord online.

For many professionals, especially those working away from their hometowns, introducing parents to their workplace represents years of effort, sacrifice and aspiration coming full circle.

Internet reacts with warmth The clip quickly drew reactions from viewers who flooded the comments section with messages celebrating the gesture and appreciating the emotional value behind it.

One user wrote, “Proud and sense of accomplishment moment. Satisfaction at its peak. Keep going.” Another commented, “To be honestly parents are more happy such kind of movements they will never forget ji,” highlighting how meaningful such experiences are for families.

Several others echoed similar sentiments. “Proud moment for any parents,” one user wrote, while another added, “Proud moment for them. Wish same for myself.” A viewer shared a more personal reaction, writing, “I know how great it feels,” suggesting many could relate to the experience.

The video also inspired admiration for Soni herself, with one commenter saying, “You are just inspiration didi.”

