Google techie takes father on tour of Google Ananta office in Bengaluru: ‘Every Googler wants to do this’
A Google techie took his father to the Google Ananta office in Bengaluru, calling it an emotional moment that made his dad proud.
A Google employee’s heartfelt gesture for his father has struck a chord online. Vineeth Sharma Buddarapu, a tech professional working at Google’s Ananta campus in Bengaluru, recently shared a touching video of his father visiting the office for the first time.
Taking to Instagram, Buddarapu posted a clip of his father touring different sections of the Google Ananta office. The video captured moments of awe, joy and pride as his father explored the sprawling corporate campus.
In the caption, Buddarapu described the experience in detail. He wrote, “On last Friday, I did something every Googler wants to do. I took my Nanna to visit @google Ananta with me. It is his first corporate office visit and he was surprised with everything in the office. It’s a very emotional moment for me and him as we come from a very small background from a village. He was so happy and proud to see me working here.”
He added, “He was shocked to see that a corporate office is providing many facilities for their employees. He understood the effort I put to get a job here and it finally paid off. I saw him have fun here. We had coffee chat, ate good food and played a lot of arcade games. I am really happy that this happened. I never saw my Nanna this happy and proud of me. I thank god for everthing.”
Take a look here at the clip:
Internet reacts with warmth
The clip quickly garnered reactions from users who were moved by the father son moment. “Proud of you Stranger,” wrote one user. Another commented, “this is so heartwarming.” A third added, “I’ve been following your content and really appreciate the insights you share about working at Google.” Others chimed in with messages such as “This is so good” and “Moments like these make it all worth it.”
