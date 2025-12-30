Google techie gives parents a tour of her workplace, heartfelt video goes viral: ‘This gave me a kind of sukoon’

A Pune based Google techie has touched hearts on social media after sharing a deeply personal moment from her professional life. The woman, Pragya, took her parents inside the Google office where she works and documented the experience in a short video that has since drawn widespread attention online. A Google techie’s emotional office tour with her parents went viral.(Instagram/pragyaa.this.side)

A walk through work and memories

Shared on Instagram, the clip shows Pragya guiding her parents through different sections of the Google office. From workspaces to common areas, the video captures her parents taking in the environment with visible pride and curiosity. The moment was not just about showcasing a workplace, but about sharing a journey that had been shaped by years of quiet support and belief.

Watch the clip here:

Alongside the video, Pragya wrote a heartfelt caption reflecting on her relationship with her family and the emotional weight of the moment. “My parents have supported me my entire life. When nobody believed in me not even me my parents and my brother always did. Taking them to the place where I work and live felt surreal. Seeing that happiness on their faces gave me a kind of sukoon I can never fully express. Thank you, Mummy Papa, for everything. This… all of this… is for you.”

Viewers react with pride and warmth

The video quickly resonated with viewers. Social media users flooded the comments with messages of pride, admiration and emotional connection. One viewer wrote, “The same feeling my parents had when I visited them my office.” Another simply commented, “Proud parents.”

Others echoed the sentiment, calling it “Such a heartwarming clip” and adding, “You won in life.” Several users described it as a shared dream, with comments like “Dream of every child” and “Proud moment for every child.”

HT.com has reached out to Pragya for her further comments. The copy will be updated when her response is received.