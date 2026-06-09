Microsoft techie gives parents a tour of Bengaluru office, calls it 'every boy's dream'

A Bengaluru-based techie working at Microsoft has struck an emotional chord online after sharing a video of his parents visiting his office. The video, posted on Instagram by Tarun Khandagare, shows him taking his parents on a tour of the Microsoft office in Bengaluru and giving them a glimpse of different sections of his workplace. A Microsoft employee’s office tour with his parents touched hearts, with many calling it a proud moment. (Instagram/me_tarun.khandagare)

(Also read: Microsoft techie takes parents on Hyderabad office tour, calls it a ‘dream come true moment’)

For many professionals, taking their parents to the office and showing them the place where they work is a deeply personal milestone. The video captured a similar sentiment, with Khandagare proudly walking his parents through the office space as they looked around with visible happiness and curiosity.

The text overlaid on the clip read, “Every boy dream to show the success of himself to parents.” While the line was simple, it reflected the emotion behind the moment and resonated with many social media users.

Video wins hearts online Sharing the video on Instagram, Khandagare wrote in the caption, “Parents visited to Microsoft Bangalore.” The clip soon started receiving warm reactions from viewers, many of whom said the video reminded them of their own dreams and aspirations.

(Also read: ‘The dream we built together’: Indian woman gives parents a tour of her Microsoft office in US)

Several users said that such moments are among the most meaningful achievements in life, especially for those who have worked hard to build a career and make their parents proud.

Watch the clip here: