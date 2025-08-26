‘The dream we built together’: Indian woman gives parents a tour of her Microsoft office in US

A heart-warming video of an Indian woman showing her parents around her workplace in the United States has struck a chord online. The clip, shared by software engineer Shivangi Reja on Instagram, captures the emotional moment she fulfilled a dream cherished by many children and their families. An Indian woman gave her parents a heartfelt tour of her US workplace, leaving viewers emotional.(Instagram/shivangi_reja)

(Also read: Indian woman takes parents to her Walmart office in US. Internet calls it ‘every child’s dream’)

In the short video, Reja can be seen walking with her parents inside the Microsoft office complex. She shows them the meeting rooms, cafeteria and other parts of the campus. Her parents are also seen enjoying food in the canteen while soaking in the atmosphere of their daughter’s workplace.

A proud moment for parents

One touching scene shows Reja’s parents writing on a whiteboard that reads, “I am proud of my daughter Shivangi.”

Take a look here at the clip:

Sharing the clip, Reja wrote in her caption, “From a small town in India to showing my parents the place I call my workplace @microsoft. This isn’t just my dream come true, it’s theirs too. Every sacrifice, every prayer, every hope they carried has led me here. Today, I didn’t just bring them to my office, I brought them to the dream we built together. And honestly, what more could a daughter ask for than seeing her parents say, ‘We’re proud of you.’”

Internet reacts with love

The video has already garnered over five lakh views on Instagram and continues to receive a flood of supportive messages. Viewers expressed how deeply the moment resonated with them. One user commented, “This made me cry, such a pure moment of love and pride.” Another said, “Parents’ happiness is the real measure of success.”

A third person noted, “From a small town to Microsoft, this journey is inspirational for so many.” Another viewer shared, “This is the dream every Indian child abroad wants to live with their parents.” Someone else added, “Your mum’s message on the whiteboard made my heart melt.”

Another touching reaction read, “This shows that behind every success story are years of sacrifices by parents.” One more wrote, “This clip will inspire thousands of girls from small towns who want to achieve big things.”