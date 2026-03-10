Infosys employee takes parents on tour of office campus, internet loves their wholesome reactions
Infosys employee shared a video of taking parents to his office.
A video showing an Infosys employee taking his parents on a tour of his workplace has struck a chord with social media users.
The man, identified as Niikhill Tallreja, posted the video on Instagram where he documented his parents’ first visit to his office. The clip shows the couple exploring the sprawling green campus while wearing visitor ID cards. At one point, they are seen riding cycles across the campus pathways, smiling as they take in the surroundings.
The video also shows the family planting a tree inside the campus, adding a meaningful touch to the visit. For Tallreja, the moment appeared to be more than just a casual tour of his workplace. It reflected a sense of pride and nostalgia as he shared the experience with the people who supported him throughout his journey.
Watch the video here:
A moment that brought back memories
Sharing the clip online, Tallreja wrote in the caption, "Parents’ first visit to my office. Seeing them wear the ID card, enjoy the green campus, and ride cycles brought back childhood memories."
Internet reacts
The short video quickly caught the attention of social media users, many of whom said the gesture reminded them of their own families and the sacrifices parents make for their children’s careers.
Several viewers shared heartfelt reactions in the comments section. One user wrote, "Every child dreams of this moment when parents see where their hard work has led." Another said, "This is the proudest moment for parents, seeing their child succeed."
A third commenter remarked, "The way they are enjoying the campus is so wholesome." Another added, "Parents wearing visitor ID cards is such a simple but emotional sight."
Some viewers also reflected on the significance of such gestures. One user commented, "You can see the pride in their faces. This is what success truly looks like." Another wrote, "Moments like these remind us why we work so hard."
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
