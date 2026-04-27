Prayagraj Junction to get food court, hotel and entertainment hub

: Prayagraj Junction is set to become more than just a railway station, with plans to develop a modern lifestyle and leisure hub on its Civil Lines side. The North Central Railway has invited a 10-year tender for a multi-purpose facility centre spread over around 20,000 square metres. The project will include a food court, fun park, gaming zone, turf sports grounds and a hotel. It is expected to serve both rail passengers and city residents. The last date for submitting Expressions of Interest (EOI) is May 13. (For representation only)

The project is part of the ongoing Prayagraj Junction Redevelopment Project.

Senior PRO, North Central Railway, Dr Amit Malaviya, said construction of the ground plus nine-floor multi-storey building on the Civil Lines side is moving quickly. He said tenders have now been invited for commercial, recreational and sports-related activities in the circulating area next to the new building. The proposed centre will come up near Nawab Yusuf Road and will have access from four roads Nawab Yusuf Road, Tritiya Marg, Smith Road and Chaturth Marg. Officials said this would help ensure easy movement from different parts of the city.

The last date for submitting Expressions of Interest (EOI) is May 13. Railway authorities have said the selected agency must ensure that the design matches the station’s architecture and surrounding area. Officials added that the development should not affect existing traffic movement in the busy Civil Lines area. Railway authorities said the project would improve passenger facilities, create non-fare revenue and help turn Prayagraj Junction into a vibrant city destination rather than only a transit point.