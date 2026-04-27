Gurgaon woman breaks down ₹1.58 lakh monthly living expenses as a couple: ‘Adulting here isn’t cheap’

A Gurgaon woman has sparked a conversation online after sharing a detailed breakdown of her monthly expenses as a 26 year old living with her husband in the city. Taking to Instagram, Mansi Patel posted a video explaining how their spending touched ₹1.58 lakh in a month, including rent, bills, groceries, investments and a birthday purchase. A Gurgaon woman revealed her monthly budget. (Instagram/24hoursofmansi)

(Also read: Gurgaon man breaks down ₹90,000 monthly spending: ‘I don’t party, but adulting is one long bill’)

In the video, Patel said, “Here's how much we spend in a month as a 26-year-old couple in Gurgaon. We live in a fully furnished 2BHK. Rent is 35,000 rupees, standard for a furnished place here. Electricity hits around 3,500 rupees depending on the AC, and society maintenance is another 5,000 rupees.”

She further added that entertainment, internet bills and subscriptions cost them around ₹3,000, while gym expenses came to about ₹3,100 per month. Their commute cost stood at nearly ₹1,500, as she was working from home and her husband used a cab for office.

‘Adulting here is not cheap at all’ Patel said groceries and essentials ranged between ₹8,000 and ₹10,000. Since the couple enjoys the Gurgaon food scene, eating out and ordering in added another ₹3,000 to their monthly expenses.

She also said, “We are disciplined too, putting away rupees 50,000 for SIPs. Fuel and random Amazon hauls take around 7,000 rupees. The damage this month? My birthday. My husband got me gold worth 36,000 rupees. Not a regular expense, but a beautiful one. Total damage: 1,58,000 rupees. The expenses were alarming, but so is Gurgaon. Adulting here is not cheap at all.”

The clip was shared with the caption, “Gurgaon is not for the weak. Here’s the breakdown of what it actually costs to live as a 26-year-old couple in the city. From standard 2BHK rents to the unavoidable "Birthday Damage" We try to keep it balanced with SIPs, but some months the bank statement just hits different. Adulting in a Tier-1 city is basically just one long bill.”

Watch the clip here: