Gurgaon man breaks down ₹90,000 monthly spending: ‘I don’t party, but adulting is one long bill’

A Gurgaon-based professional has sparked conversation online after detailing his monthly expenses while living alone in the city. Shivank Goel, a 25-year-old product manager, took to Instagram to share a candid breakdown of his spending, offering a glimpse into the realities of urban life for young professionals. A Gurgaon man revealed he spent ₹90,000 in a month living alone and said adulting in big cities felt expensive. (Instagram/thezeroquotient)

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In the video, he says, "Here’s how much money I spent in a month as a 25-year-old Product Manager living alone in Gurgaon. I live in a 2BHK and the rent is 18,000 Rs. Honestly a steal for this city. 2,000 Rs. for house help and 1,000 Rs. for electricity. Subscriptions, Wi-Fi, and my phone bill average out to 3,000 Rs. Commute and food? 0 Rs. because I survive on office meals and cabs. There’s a reason I romanticize my 9-5."

He adds, "Groceries and protein powder were 5k. I also invest 20,000 Rs. in SIPs because I can’t be trusted with idle money in my account. Now, following is where things get... questionable. I went on a trip that cost 30,000 Rs. The trip was great. I was not when I saw the bank statement. And then there’s “Miscellaneous” which was 10k, which includes laundry, shopping, and random 2 AM Amazon orders. So, total wallet damage? 90,000 Rs. which is scary because I don’t go out, I don’t party, and have no expensive hobbies. But, I guess adulting in these big cities is just one long bill. See you next time."

The clip was shared with the caption, "I tried to track my expenses…now I regret having awareness. Here’s how much I spent in this month as a product manager living alone in Gurgaon."

Watch the clip here: