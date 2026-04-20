Gurgaon man argues ₹8-10 crore ensures a good life, says billionaires aren’t much different

A Gurgaon man has sparked a conversation on wealth, time and happiness after sharing a reflective post on X. The man, identified as Gurjot Ahluwalia, suggested that beyond a certain level of financial comfort, the difference in quality of life between an average individual and a billionaire is minimal. A Gurgaon man shared views on financial independence at ₹8–10 crore, triggering discussion on life priorities. (Representational image/Unsplash)

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In his post, he wrote, “After 8-10 crore, your own home and a nice car, there is not much difference in the quality of life between you and billionaire investors like RK Damani. Time is the currency of life. Money is not. Both of you have limited amount of time on Earth; infact you may have twice or more time than RK Damani, so you are richer than him.”

He further added, “Dal roti is dal roti whether a billionaire eats or you do. Become financially independent, which is around 8-10cr. Have good food. Workout. Sleep well. Meet your parents and friends. That’s all there is to life. Greed has no end. Sooner you figure this out, happier you will be.”

The post quickly gained traction, resonating with some users while prompting disagreement from others.

Take a look here at the post: