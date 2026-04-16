‘Gurgaon ke traffic se meri ruh kap jati hai’: Man leaves office at 5:30 pm only to spend over 2 hours on road

A man's "corporate rant" has gone viral after a gruelling commute through Gurgaon’s notorious traffic. Despite leaving the office at 5:30 pm, the man spent the better part of his evening on the road, prompting him to question the necessity of working from the office when his tasks could easily be completed from home. Social media users labelled a man’s rant about Gurgaon traffic woes as “relatable”. (Instagram/@samarthwadhwa7)

“Today’s corporate rant,” Instagram user Samarth Wadhwa wrote. In the video, he claims he left the office at 5:30 pm, thinking he would reach home early. However, he was on the road for nearly 3 hours due to heavy traffic in Gurgaon.

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He questioned the need to work from the office, arguing that his entire work could be done from home.