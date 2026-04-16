‘Played Takeshi’s Castle on Bengaluru roads’: Woman’s 12 km jog turns into traffic, dust ordeal

A woman in Bengaluru has caught attention online after attempting an early morning jog across the city to meet her best friend for breakfast. Taking to Instagram, Keerti Purswani shared a video documenting her journey from Sarjapur to Mahadevapura, offering a glimpse into the challenges of navigating the city on foot. A Bengaluru woman attempted a 12 km run to surprise her friend but called it a ‘fail’ due to challenges. (Instagram/itti_explores )

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In the video, she says, “I stay in Sarjapur, my best friend works at Bagmane Google, so she stays in Mahadevapura. I don't get to see her enough, which is very unfair. So today, I'm going to try a jog from Sarjapur to Mahadevapura and try and grab breakfast with her. It's 6 a.m. in the morning, nobody knows I'm doing this. She's asleep, my husband is asleep. Let's see if I can pull this off.”

She documents her progress step by step, adding, “1k passing by the lake. 2 kms in, Manipal Hospital. It's not easy, my heart rate is consistently hitting 174, I’ve got a side stitch. The pace is going to be really slow, but even if we walk, we have to reach.”

Traffic, dust and no sidewalks As the run progresses, the challenges become more evident. “Cessna Business Park. Meghana Marathahalli! 8 kilometers, but now the traffic has increased, the dust has increased. I should have worn goggles,” she says. Nearing the end, she adds, “Bobbed the flyover, inclining. 10k done, 2k to go. Okay, I have to cross the road and go on the main road now. Last two kilometers like this, no sidewalk.”

She further says, “Rainbow Children's Hospital. Ran on the main road guys, ran on the absolute main road with traffic. It’s a fail, guys. I reached her place at 7:45. She’s already in the office because she’s on call. Googlers work a lot. Don't make best friends who work at Google!”

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The video was shared with the caption, “Played Takeshi’s Castle on Bangalore roads. Really wasn’t sure about uploading this since I am an absolute beginner. Be nice. I don’t know if I should call it a success run or not.”

Watch the clip here: