‘I spend ₹18,000 a month’: Bengaluru woman explains why saving in your 20s is underrated

A Bengaluru-based woman has sparked a conversation online after sharing her take on managing money in one’s twenties while still enjoying life. A Bengaluru woman shared how she balanced travel and savings, urging people to cut mindless spending. (Instagram/amyaroraa)

Taking to Instagram, Amy Arora, 22, spoke about her monthly expenses and financial habits. She revealed that she spends around ₹18,000 a month while still managing to save a significant portion of her income.

(Also read: Bengaluru woman tries to survive a day on ₹500, says ‘I even saved ₹200’)

In her post, she said, “Saving in your 20s is actually underrated. Let's talk. I'm 22, living in Bengaluru and I spend around 18k a month and I still manage to save a good portion. And honestly, your 20s are for living. Travel, go on trips, make memories because that's what you'll actually remember.”

She added that this phase of life comes with energy, fewer responsibilities and greater freedom, making it ideal for experiences. However, she stressed that mindful spending is equally important.

‘Cut down on mindless spending’ Amy went on to highlight how young earners often feel pressured to match lifestyles seen around them.

“This is the only time when you have the energy, fewer responsibilities and the freedom to do all that. But at the same time, you don't need the most aesthetic apartment right now. You don't need to say yes to every plan. You don't need to order food every other day and you definitely don't need to spend just to keep up with people,” she sai.

Encouraging a balanced approach, she concluded, “Spend on experiences, yes. Spend on trips, yes. But cut down on mindless spending. Because memories matter, but so does the life you're building for your future self.”

Watch the clip here: