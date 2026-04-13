‘Hurts more than heartbreak’: Bengaluru woman loses 1BHK within hours after asking for time

A Bengaluru woman recently shared her frustration about the city’s competitive rental market after losing a house she had nearly finalised. The woman, who goes by the username @namma_rants on Instagram, posted a video describing how a fully furnished 1BHK she had liked was rented out to someone else within hours. A Bengaluru woman said losing a rented home hurt more than anything after a deal slipped away. (Instagram/namma_rants)

(Also read: Bengaluru woman tries to survive a day on ₹500, says ‘I even saved ₹200’)

In the video, she spoke candidly about her experience searching for a home after moving to the city. She said, “Hi everyone, I've recently started my life in Bengaluru and one thing that I've realized that hurts more than losing anybody from your life is losing a potential house.”

She went on to describe how long she had been searching for the right place. “Yes, I kid you not, after hunting a 1BHK, like a fully furnished 1BHK, for almost a month, today finally, I liked something. I was compromising on many things, but they didn't compromise on anything regarding the rent.”

According to her, despite agreeing to several conditions set by the landlord, she only asked for a short window before confirming the deal.

House gone within hours The woman explained that she requested around an hour to make the final decision before paying the deposit. However, by the time she called back, the property had already been rented out.

She recalled the conversation with the landlord saying, “Whatever compromising had to be done, I had to do it. But I asked for just about an hour, hour and a half's time before finalizing the house.”

(Also read: ‘Cannot sleep at night’: Bengaluru woman shares struggle with heat, video goes viral)

Describing what happened next, she added, “I called the 'anna' after an hour, hour and a half, that, 'Brother, I am ready to pay the deposit' because I needed a roof, I have to live somewhere, I need a house. And then the anna goes like, 'No, the house is gone.' And I'm like, 'What? I just saw it an hour, hour and a half ago!' But he's like, 'No, no, no, it's gone. Someone else gave the deposit, so it's gone.'”

Clearly disappointed, she said the experience left her feeling heartbroken. “I cannot tell you, I mean, I've been mourning since the morning and this feeling is something that I cannot express. It is heartbreaking. And now again, from tomorrow, search for the same house. We'll find it.”

Watch the clip here: