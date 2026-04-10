‘Cannot sleep at night’: Bengaluru woman shares struggle with heat, video goes viral

A Bengaluru woman has sparked a fresh conversation around rising temperatures in the city after sharing her struggle with the heat in a viral Instagram video. The woman, identified as Tsun Moon, posted a clip describing how the unusually warm weather has been affecting her daily life and sleep. A Bengaluru woman highlighted unusual summer heat in a viral clip. (Instagram/tsun._.moon)

(Also read: Bengaluru doctor shares frustration as 1 hour of rain cuts power 20 times: ‘We talk of AI and whatnot’)

In the video, she says, “Bengaluru, what is happening to you? I… I cannot get sleep at night. This… this is all sweat. I wake up with sweat, I go to sleep with sweat. I sleep on the floor. I’ve come to a point where I don’t even want a bed sheet, pillow, nothing. I sleep on the floor and it’s still so hot.”

She further adds, “The fan is on, it’s still hot. And there is no need for an alarm now because the sun shines so brightly into my house, it pierces my eyes and I’m like, ‘Ha, it’s morning, time to get up.’”

(Also read: Bengaluru doctor shares frustration as 1 hour of rain cuts power 20 times: ‘We talk of AI and whatnot’)

The clip was shared with the caption, “What is this heat bruh”, capturing the frustration of many residents experiencing similar conditions.

Take a look here at the clip: