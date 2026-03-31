Bengaluru doctor shares frustration as 1 hour of rain cuts power 20 times: ‘We talk of AI and whatnot’

After a hot start to the week, residents of Bengaluru finally welcomed some relief as moderate rainfall and thundershowers swept across the city on Sunday. The post quickly caught attention online, with many users echoing concerns about the reliability of basic services. (Unsplash/Representational Image)

But what should have been a refreshing break from the heat quickly turned into a test of patience for many, as the power supply proved erratic amid the showers.

One Bengaluru doctor, Dr Deepak Krishnamurthy, took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his frustration, posting that in just one hour of rain, electricity had gone off and returned 20 times.

“We talk of AI and whatnot. But basic technology and systems remain ancient and unreliable,” he wrote.

The post quickly caught attention online, with many users echoing concerns about the reliability of basic services.

In the post, the Bengaluru doctor shared his frustration over repeated power outages. He explained that in just one hour of rainfall, electricity went off and came back 20 times.

He highlighted the irony that while people talk about advanced technologies like AI, basic infrastructure and systems such as electricity supply remain old and unreliable.

HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when he responds.

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