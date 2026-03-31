Bengaluru doctor shares frustration as 1 hour of rain cuts power 20 times: ‘We talk of AI and whatnot’
Dr Deepak Krishnamurthy, took to X to express his frustration, posting that in just one hour of rain, electricity had gone off and returned 20 times.
After a hot start to the week, residents of Bengaluru finally welcomed some relief as moderate rainfall and thundershowers swept across the city on Sunday.
But what should have been a refreshing break from the heat quickly turned into a test of patience for many, as the power supply proved erratic amid the showers.
One Bengaluru doctor, Dr Deepak Krishnamurthy, took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his frustration, posting that in just one hour of rain, electricity had gone off and returned 20 times.
“We talk of AI and whatnot. But basic technology and systems remain ancient and unreliable,” he wrote.
The post quickly caught attention online, with many users echoing concerns about the reliability of basic services.
In the post, the Bengaluru doctor shared his frustration over repeated power outages. He explained that in just one hour of rainfall, electricity went off and came back 20 times.
He highlighted the irony that while people talk about advanced technologies like AI, basic infrastructure and systems such as electricity supply remain old and unreliable.
HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when he responds.
Also Read: Bengaluru’s summer heat sparks hilarious reactions online: ‘Dosa batter fermenting in fridge level reached'
Check out the post here:
Here's how people reacted to the post:
X users reacted to the post with a mix of surprise and frustration, sharing their own experiences of frequent power cuts during short spells of rain.
One of the users commented, “Bengaluru has the best BESCOM... In our area, the issue is that if we report immediately, they resolve even in the middle of the night.”
A second user commented, “Only in Bangalore does this happen.”
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A third user commented, “Most overhyped city of India. The outside world only thinks about one side of the coin that Bangalore is the city of techies and technologies.”
“We are using AI to detect raindrops in the air, and before they reach the ground, cut the power,” another user commented.
With April approaching, Bengaluru started to show the first signs of summer. Usually milder than many other Indian cities, the tech hub saw temperatures rise, which drew attention from residents online.
A resident captured the mood of many online in a humorous way, saying, “Bengaluru summer has reached ‘Dosa batter is continuing to ferment in the fridge’ level.”
But Sunday’s rainfall has cooled Bengaluru slightly, offering residents a short break from the early summer warmth.