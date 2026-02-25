Bengaluru resident raises concern over high maintenance cost in apartments: 'This is on top of EMIs'
A Bengaluru resident shared concerns online about the steady increase in monthly maintenance charges across housing societies in the city.
Recently, a Bengaluru resident shared concerns online about the steady increase in monthly maintenance charges across housing societies in the city.
In a Reddit post, the resident said maintenance fees in his society are already around ₹3 per square foot, with some societies charging even more.
“Apartment maintenance fees are getting out of hand,” the caption of the post reads.
Rising maintenance costs:
According to the resident, many apartment owners end up paying around ₹4,000 to ₹5,000 per month just for maintenance, on top of home loan EMIs, property tax payments, and other household expenses.
“I know societies are charging even more. That easily comes to 4-5k a month just for maintenance. And this is on top of EMIs, property tax, everything else,” the resident adds.
The resident acknowledged that maintaining shared amenities such as swimming pools, gyms, security systems, and lifts requires significant funding.
However, the resident said the continuous increase in maintenance charges every year is becoming difficult to sustain financially.
“But if this keeps going up every year, it is not very sustainable long term,” the post adds.
In another post, the Bengaluru resident questioned why home prices in Gurgaon are so high, almost 2-3 times compared to markets like Bengaluru.
The resident said several real estate projects in Gurgaon face construction delays, while unsold inventory levels remain high, yet property prices do not appear to be falling.
“Bangalore was a crazy real estate market. But Gurgaon feels like it’s on a whole different level,” the resident adds.
Here's how people reacted to the post:
Reddit users reacted to the post by sharing their views on rising maintenance charges and property prices in major Indian cities.
One of the users commented, “I was shocked to hear that my colleague pays 6k as monthly maintenance for his own apartment, like bro my 2bhk house rent is 5k at my tier3 town.”
A second user commented, “Usually it is the pool and lift that ends up eating a lot of the maintenance cost.”
“10 years from now, monthly maintenance can hit 15K to 20K to 30K per month easily. It would basically be like you are paying rent for your own apartment,” another user commented.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)