Bengaluru resident raises concern over high maintenance cost in apartments: 'This is on top of EMIs'

Rising maintenance costs in Bengaluru's apartment societies have become a growing concern for residents.

Recently, a Bengaluru resident shared concerns online about the steady increase in monthly maintenance charges across housing societies in the city.

In a Reddit post, the resident said maintenance fees in his society are already around ₹3 per square foot, with some societies charging even more.

“Apartment maintenance fees are getting out of hand,” the caption of the post reads.

Rising maintenance costs: According to the resident, many apartment owners end up paying around ₹4,000 to ₹5,000 per month just for maintenance, on top of home loan EMIs, property tax payments, and other household expenses.

“I know societies are charging even more. That easily comes to 4-5k a month just for maintenance. And this is on top of EMIs, property tax, everything else,” the resident adds.

The resident acknowledged that maintaining shared amenities such as swimming pools, gyms, security systems, and lifts requires significant funding.

However, the resident said the continuous increase in maintenance charges every year is becoming difficult to sustain financially.

“But if this keeps going up every year, it is not very sustainable long term,” the post adds.