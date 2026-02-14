Bengaluru woman reacts to ₹80,000 rent demand after being told sunlight is a premium feature
A Bengaluru woman called out soaring rents after sunlight was cited as a reason for high rent.
High rent prices in Bengaluru continue to shock residents, with even small apartments fetching astonishing sums. A recent case has caught attention after a woman shared her experience of being quoted ₹80,000 for a flat simply because it received sunlight.
The Bengaluru woman, Anu, (@Escapeplace__) in an X (formerly Twitter) post described her surprise at the rent demand.
She explained that the amount seemed unusually high and highlighted how natural light, something usually taken for granted, appeared to have added to the cost.
Her post quickly drew attention online, sparking discussions about the city’s increasingly expensive rental market.
Bengaluru has seen a steady rise in rent over the past few years, especially in areas popular with students, professionals, and families.
High rent for sunlit space:
In her post, the Bengaluru woman wrote, “Bangalore rent would never stop surprising me. What do you mean, ‘ma’am is room me sunlight bhi aati hai to iska rent ₹80,000 hai’?”
She expressed her shock at the unusually high rent for a sunlit room, highlighting how basic features like natural light are being treated as premium in the city’s rental market.
The post quickly drew attention online, with many people sharing their own experiences of Bengaluru’s high rents.
Some called the ₹80,000 charge “unbelievable,” while others said it reflected a wider trend of rising housing costs in the city.
One of the users commented, “Some folks would tell you this room has a balcony, so rent is 1 lakh.”
A second user commented, “Thode din me baal rahenge hi nahi to uski bhi tension khatam.”
A third user commented, “Sunlight is now a premium amenity.”
“Lekin afsos paani nahi aata hai phir bhi,” another user commented.
Recently, a Bengaluru professional criticised the high cost of renting in the city, questioning why a two-bedroom apartment in Koramangala costs ₹70,000 a month.
Lubna Malhotra, a marketing professional, pointed out that the area faces several problems despite the steep rent.
In a post on X, she highlighted issues such as open sewage, pothole-filled roads, and heavy traffic. She noted that even with these problems, the rent for a 2BHK flat can reach ₹70,000 per month.
“ ₹70,000 for a 2BHK? Koramangala should have some shame; there’s traffic, open sewage, and broken roads. What exactly are we paying the premium for?” Malhotra asked in her post.