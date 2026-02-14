Bengaluru woman reacts to ₹80,000 rent demand after being told sunlight is a premium feature

High rent prices in Bengaluru continue to shock residents, with even small apartments fetching astonishing sums. A recent case has caught attention after a woman shared her experience of being quoted ₹80,000 for a flat simply because it received sunlight. The post quickly drew attention online, sparking discussions about the city’s increasingly expensive rental market. (Unsplash/Representational Image)

The Bengaluru woman, Anu, (@Escapeplace__) in an X (formerly Twitter) post described her surprise at the rent demand.

She explained that the amount seemed unusually high and highlighted how natural light, something usually taken for granted, appeared to have added to the cost.

Her post quickly drew attention online, sparking discussions about the city’s increasingly expensive rental market.

Bengaluru has seen a steady rise in rent over the past few years, especially in areas popular with students, professionals, and families.

High rent for sunlit space: In her post, the Bengaluru woman wrote, “Bangalore rent would never stop surprising me. What do you mean, ‘ma’am is room me sunlight bhi aati hai to iska rent ₹80,000 hai’?”

She expressed her shock at the unusually high rent for a sunlit room, highlighting how basic features like natural light are being treated as premium in the city’s rental market.

HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when she responds.

