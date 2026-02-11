Bengaluru woman slams ₹70,000 rent for 2BHK: ‘Koramangala, have some shame’

“70k for a 2bhk? Koramangala have some shame - there’s traffic, open sewage, and broken roads. What are we paying the premium for?” Malhotra asked in her X post.

A Bengaluru-based professional has slammed the high cost of renting in the city, questioning why a 2 bedroom apartment in Koramangala commands a rent of ₹70,000 per month. Lubna Malhotra, a marketing professional, contrasted the high rent with the general sense of decay that pervades the area.

Koramangala is a well-known neighbourhood in Bengaluru, popular for its cafés, pubs, start-ups, shopping streets and proximity to major tech hubs like HSR Layout and Electronic City. Its location between Bengaluru and Electronic City attracted migrants from across the country during Bengaluru's tech boom of the late 1990s.

Internet divided on Bengaluru rent The post left social media users divided. While some joined Malhotra in calling out the high rental prices, others blamed the influx of migrants in Bengaluru for driving up rent.

“Organise loot, nothing else. They are just exploiting because of high demand,” wrote X user Avijeet. “There is no justification for this price in India. There should be a capping, otherwise...It will keep happening,” he added.

“Paying ₹70k for ‘vibes’ and proximity to cafés you’ll sit in because traffic won’t let you go anywhere else,” X user Akshar Agarwal said.

“Is Bangalore limited to Indiranagar and Koramangala for people coming from north?” one user questioned.

“Because people are ready to pay for it. Why would someone be shameful for this? They aren't forcing you to pay!” another pointed out.

X user Abhishek Aggarwal called the rent “reasonable”, writing: “I have seen rents close to 75K for a 2 BHK flat in the Whitefield area.”

Many social media users compared the skyrocketing rents of Koramangla to Mumbai — India’s most expensive city. Others said that the rent was commensurate with the ‘upscale’ pin code.