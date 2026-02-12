'Metro-coaster': Internet reacts to 'roller-coaster' look of Bengaluru's elevated metro tracks

“Metro-coaster?” a Reddit user wrote while sharing three visuals. The photos show dramatic "up and down" curves of the elevated track. Asking Reddit, the social media user further wrote, “Seen metro climbing steep slopes in Bangalore anywhere yet?”

Bengaluru’s "Namma Metro" has a new nickname: the Metro-coaster. A series of viral photographs showing the undulating tracks of the Bengaluru Metro has sparked a lively discussion on Reddit. Users have been quick to point out that the line looks more like a steel roller coaster than a high-speed transit system.

The metro line photographed is in north Bengaluru. It is located after the Hebbal flyover on the airport road.

How did social media react? Confused, an individual asked, “How is it different from the purple line? It goes underground and then goes up too.” Another responded, “This line is going up & down above ground itself.”

A third posted, “It has got the jumps all set up.” A fourth wrote, “Based on the pic, it seems as though the road adjacent to the metro line is sloping downward, and it makes the metro line look like a steel curve!”

About Bengaluru Metro: The metro is a joint venture of the Government of India and the Government of Karnataka.

According to the official website, “Bengaluru Metro, named 'Namma Metro', not only enhances the beauty of Bengaluru city but also provides a safe, fast, reliable and comfortable public transport system. Moreover, Namma Metro is a major eco-friendly addition to Bengaluru city, as it significantly contributes to reducing carbon emissions.”

The metro services operate on a 97 km route, including a 43.49 km East-West Corridor, a 33.5 km North-South Corridor, and a 19.75 km Yellow route. The commuters can use the metro services with tickets or Smart cards.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)