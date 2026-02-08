'Bengaluru is a bubble': Woman explains how the city is different from rest of the country, sparks discussion

A Bengaluru-based woman has triggered discussion on social media after describing the city as a “bubble” that feels markedly different from the rest of the country. In a post on X, Shravika Jain reflected on what she sees as a lifestyle and mindset gap between urban professionals and people elsewhere in India, prompting mixed reactions online. The post quickly drew mixed reactions online. (Unsplash/Representative image)

“I live in Bangalore, and let me tell you, it’s a bubble. It’s mostly the top 1% of people building things, taking care of their mind and body, solving problems, and genuinely working every day to improve their lifestyle,” Jain wrote.

According to her, travelling outside the city often highlights this contrast. “Every time I travel outside or go back home, I’m reminded how different the rest of the country feels,” she said, adding that whenever she meets people outside Bengaluru, she realises “how far we still are from understanding that taking care of yourself matters. Eating better. Moving your body. Setting fitness goals. Trying to grow.” She argued that such habits should be appreciated but are “often mocked” instead.

“People will eat all kinds of garbage daily because of zero self-control, and then laugh at others who actually put effort into eating clean and living better,” she wrote, urging people to “step outside this bubble once in a while.”

“Go meet people outside your startup, gym, wellness echo chamber. You’ll realise how much unhealthy behaviour is normalised, and how deep-rooted these problems really are,” Jain continued.

She said that this isn’t a “quick fix problem”. “It’s decades of mindset change. By a large number of people. Slow, unglamorous work. That’s the reality,” she concluded.