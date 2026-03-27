Bengaluru’s summer heat sparks hilarious reactions online: ‘Dosa batter fermenting in fridge level reached'
Bengaluru residents reacted to rising summer heat, sharing humorous posts about unusual weather conditions.
With April around the corner, Bengaluru has begun to feel the early signs of summer. Known for its relatively pleasant weather compared with many other Indian cities, the tech hub is now experiencing rising temperatures that have caught the attention of residents online. Social media platforms, especially X, are buzzing with humorous and relatable reactions as people comment on the growing heat in the city.
(Also read: ‘Bangalore went from needing hoodie to AC’: Internet reacts to sudden weather change)
Many users have taken to the platform to share their observations, with some exaggerating the conditions for comic effect while others posted weather updates and comparisons with other cities known for hotter climates.
Online reactions capture the mood of the city
One widely shared post summed up the mood of many residents in a humorous way. A user wrote, “Bengaluru summer has reached ‘Dosa batter is continuing to ferment in the fridge’ level”.
Another user shared a mid day weather update and speculated about how high temperatures might climb. The post read, “12.55 PM Update: Are we going to record 35c in Bengaluru today. Let's see! Warm Day in the City with not a cloud in sight.”
Some users compared the weather with other hotter Indian cities. One comment read, “What is this Chennai kinda heat in Bengaluru,” while another wrote, “i wasn't aware of Bengaluru's Delhi heat game,” indicating surprise at the city experiencing conditions similar to places known for intense summers.
However, not everyone saw the heat as a negative. One user pointed out that Bengaluru’s weather still holds a certain charm. The comment read, “Beauty of Bengaluru lies during Summer. You'll have heat wave during summer and boom..suddenly you'll get heavy rain and chills the entire city.”
Check out the posts here:
As April approaches, social media reactions suggest that locals are once again preparing themselves for the city’s unpredictable summer weather, with humour helping them cope with the rising heat.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More