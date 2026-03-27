Bengaluru’s summer heat sparks hilarious reactions online: ‘Dosa batter fermenting in fridge level reached'

With April around the corner, Bengaluru has begun to feel the early signs of summer. Known for its relatively pleasant weather compared with many other Indian cities, the tech hub is now experiencing rising temperatures that have caught the attention of residents online. Social media platforms, especially X, are buzzing with humorous and relatable reactions as people comment on the growing heat in the city. Bengaluru saw temperatures rise ahead of April, with users comparing the heat to Chennai and Delhi. (Representational image/Unsplash)

(Also read: ‘Bangalore went from needing hoodie to AC’: Internet reacts to sudden weather change)

Many users have taken to the platform to share their observations, with some exaggerating the conditions for comic effect while others posted weather updates and comparisons with other cities known for hotter climates.

Online reactions capture the mood of the city One widely shared post summed up the mood of many residents in a humorous way. A user wrote, “Bengaluru summer has reached ‘Dosa batter is continuing to ferment in the fridge’ level”.

Another user shared a mid day weather update and speculated about how high temperatures might climb. The post read, “12.55 PM Update: Are we going to record 35c in Bengaluru today. Let's see! Warm Day in the City with not a cloud in sight.”

Some users compared the weather with other hotter Indian cities. One comment read, “What is this Chennai kinda heat in Bengaluru,” while another wrote, “i wasn't aware of Bengaluru's Delhi heat game,” indicating surprise at the city experiencing conditions similar to places known for intense summers.

However, not everyone saw the heat as a negative. One user pointed out that Bengaluru’s weather still holds a certain charm. The comment read, “Beauty of Bengaluru lies during Summer. You'll have heat wave during summer and boom..suddenly you'll get heavy rain and chills the entire city.”

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