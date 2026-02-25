‘Bangalore went from needing hoodie to AC’: Internet reacts to sudden weather change

Bengaluru’s legendary pleasant weather has taken a sharp, scorching turn, leaving residents scrambling to adjust. Just weeks ago, the city was draped in mist and light woollens, but today, social media is flooded with complaints about the rise in temperatures. Bengaluru has a clear sky today with a humidity of 29%. (Representative image). (Unsplash)

The reaction on platforms like X shows a community united by heat-induced exhaustion, with many joking that Bengaluru went from needing a jacket to needing an AC “real quick”.

Practical advice: An X user posted, “Reminder for Bangalore folks to rent an AC/cooler before it goes out of stock.”

Combating heat with hilarity: Another individual commented, “Bangalore weather from woollens to cotton in just 2 days.” A third joined, “From needing a jacket to now needing an AC, that’s how quick Bangalore moved….” Another person expressed the same notion and wrote, “Bangalore went from needing a hoodie to needing the AC real quick.”

“Never needed AC but…” “I’ve never had a room with AC. Earlier, it was because of money, but later Bengaluru’s weather didn’t require one,” a woman tweeted.

She added, “This year, though, I’m planning to buy an AC or maybe settle for a cooler because the weather is unpredictable and I feel such a purchase would be a waste if it’s not utilised the whole year. It’s not the money, but the conditioning that stops me from making big impulse purchases. Saw lots of AC posts lately, so wanted to add my pov.”

Bengaluru weather today: With a clear sky, the maximum temperature is predicted to be 30° C, and the minimum temperature is predicted to be 19° C. Today, sunrise was at 06:37 am, and the time for sunset is at 06:27 PM.

