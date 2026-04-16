‘Come to Bengaluru for 6 months’: Woman shares how city turns you into a ‘Bangalorean’

A woman from Bengaluru has sparked a conversation online after sharing a lighthearted take on how living in the city can change people’s habits and mindset. The woman, identified as Syed Afreenz, posted a video describing how newcomers gradually adapt to the unique culture of India’s tech capital. A Bengaluru woman described life changes in the city. (Instagram/zindgeonrecord)

(Also read: ‘Hurts more than heartbreak’: Bengaluru woman loses 1BHK within hours after asking for time)

In the clip, she says, “Guys, try coming to Bangalore for six months, you’ll completely turn into a Bangalorean. Like behaving normally in traffic, calling everyone ‘bro’, feeling that a ₹300 coffee is totally normal, and saying ‘wow, what amazing weather’ in the rain.”

Her observations reflect common experiences associated with the city, from its infamous traffic to its café culture and unpredictable weather. The video also captures how language and social behaviour evolve for those who spend time in Bengaluru.

(Also read: Bengaluru woman tries to survive a day on ₹500, says ‘I even saved ₹200’)

‘Bangalore will embrace you wholeheartedly’ Encouraging others to explore the city, Afreenz adds, “If you’re also planning to move to Bangalore, welcome to the Bangalore gang. Bangalore will embrace you wholeheartedly. Share this reel with someone who is thinking of moving to Bangalore.”

The clip was shared with a caption that reads, “Bangalore is my love, it will welcome you with open arms. Just come once and see for yourself.”

Watch the clip here: