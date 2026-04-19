Blinkit vs Instamart vs roadside vendor: Gurgaon woman reveals cheapest grocery option

A Gurgaon woman has sparked an online conversation after comparing grocery prices across a roadside vendor and quick commerce platforms. Taking to Instagram, Mahek Akhtar shared a video documenting her experiment to find the most affordable option while settling into life in the city. A Gurgaon woman shared a price comparison, showing roadside sellers were more affordable than online platforms. (Instagram/mahekithappen)

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In the clip, she said, "Roadside vendor, Blinkit, or Instamart, where can you find the cheapest groceries in Gurgaon? I bought beetroot, some coriander, fruits, and many vegetables from a roadside vendor. Along with this, I got coriander and green chilies for free. For this, I paid 280 rupees. Then I ordered the same items on Blinkit. I quickly added everything to the cart and saw that my total for the same amount of stuff was around 365 rupees. After that, I placed the same order on Instamart as well, where my total was 333 rupees. My roadside vendor is the cheapest option."

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She also captioned the video, "While I’m exploring my new life in Gurgaon, I’m on a mission to see what habits can make it cost-effective! Aur bhai, even now traditional vegetable vendors are cheaper than Blinkit and Instamart! Haan haan, I know delivery ghar par hoti hai and blah blah! But every corner has a vegetable vendor."

Watch the clip here: