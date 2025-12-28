‘6 minutes’: American man in Delhi stunned by Blinkit’s lightning fast delivery

An American man living in South Delhi has sparked online chatter after posting a video praising the speed of grocery delivery app Blinkit. Taking to Instagram, the man identified as Charlie Evans shared a clip documenting how quickly his order arrived, as he set out to show friends back home just how fast India’s quick commerce services can be. An American man living in Delhi was left stunned after his Blinkit order arrived in just six minutes.(Instagram/chaptercharlie)

In the video, Evans begins filming at 5.43 pm, announcing his plan to test the app in real time. “All right guys it’s 5.43 pm and I just ordered Blinkit. I’m showing my US friends how quick this app service is. Basically it’s a one stop shop for everything you can get last minute. You can get anything on this app and it’s super super quick. So 5.43 pm let’s see when he gets here,” he says.

Finding the building and the ticking clock

As he waits, Evans reflects on the work of delivery partners and the challenges they face while navigating Delhi’s lanes and apartment complexes. “I feel bad for these Blinkit guys sometimes. They get here super quick, and I have no idea how they find the building. I don’t think he’s outside though. This is the only thing that holds it up, is they’re trying to find it,” he remarks while scanning outside. Moments later, he adds with anticipation, “And… Is that him? No. Let’s see.”

In the next frame, the delivery arrives. Evans looks visibly impressed as he reveals the final timing. “That was quick. It was… 5.49 when I got it. So… Six minutes. For water… And… Screwdriver. So let’s see. Let’s get this washing machine to work,” he says.

Take a look here at the clip:

The text overlaid on the clip reads, “Blinkit delivery supreme”, while the caption accompanying the post declares, “Blinkit is god”.

Internet reacts

The video quickly drew reactions from social media users, many of whom shared their own experiences with quick commerce in India. One user wrote, “Six minutes is next level, this is something even food apps abroad can’t match.” Another commented, “India’s quick commerce is on another level, especially in Delhi.” A third added, “Great for customers but hope riders are treated well and paid fairly.” Others said, “This is why I miss living in India,” while another user wrote, “The convenience is unmatched.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)