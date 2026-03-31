Woman attaches Blinkit invoice instead of CV in job application: ‘I am my own worst enemy’
A woman shared her job application blunder after sending a Blinkit invoice instead of her resume.
A woman’s job application mix up has left social media users amused after she accidentally attached a Blinkit invoice instead of her resume. The incident came to light after the applicant, Himanshi, shared a screenshot of the email exchange on X, turning her mistake into a moment of collective humour online.
(Also read: ‘You are literally the it in Blinkit’: Woman delighted by New Year surprise from delivery app)
In the now viral post, the email begins on a polite note with the recruiter writing, “Hi Himanshi,” followed by, “Thanks for your application.” However, the tone quickly shifts when the sender highlights an unusual error. “But you have attached your Blinkit invoice,” the email reads, pointing out that instead of a CV or relevant document, a grocery delivery bill had been uploaded.
Himanshi shared the screenshot with a candid caption that read, “i am my own worst enemy”, capturing the embarrassment and relatability of the situation.
Take a look here at the post:
Follow up adds to the humour
The post did not end there. In a follow up, Himanshi leaned further into the humour, writing, “Blinkit job toh nahi mil payegi, free condolence ice cream dedo”.
The post has garnered more than 395k views on X, with several users joining in to share their reactions and similar experiences.
Internet shares relatable reactions
Social media users flooded the comments section with witty and empathetic replies. One user wrote, “This is exactly the kind of mistake I would make under pressure.” Another said, “At least you gave them a glimpse into your daily essentials.” A third user joked, “Recruiter probably got confused whether to review your skills or your snack choices.”
Others chimed in with similar humour. “Blinkit invoice is the new resume format,” one comment read, while another user added, “Honestly, this is more real than any polished CV.” One user remarked, “We have all double checked attachments and still feared this exact situation.” Another said, “The confidence to post this publicly is admirable.”
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More