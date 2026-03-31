Woman attaches Blinkit invoice instead of CV in job application: ‘I am my own worst enemy’

A woman’s job application mix up has left social media users amused after she accidentally attached a Blinkit invoice instead of her resume. The incident came to light after the applicant, Himanshi, shared a screenshot of the email exchange on X, turning her mistake into a moment of collective humour online. A woman’s job application went viral after she mistakenly uploaded a Blinkit invoice instead of her CV. (X/@usernamekyaahai)

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In the now viral post, the email begins on a polite note with the recruiter writing, “Hi Himanshi,” followed by, “Thanks for your application.” However, the tone quickly shifts when the sender highlights an unusual error. “But you have attached your Blinkit invoice,” the email reads, pointing out that instead of a CV or relevant document, a grocery delivery bill had been uploaded.

Himanshi shared the screenshot with a candid caption that read, “i am my own worst enemy”, capturing the embarrassment and relatability of the situation.

Take a look here at the post: